Highlights Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo, who had just $7 in his bank account, with a new house.

Johnson relates to Gorimbo's struggles, having faced similar financial hardships early in his career.

Gorimbo's inspiring story of perseverance and giving back motivates Johnson to support him and his dreams of becoming a UFC champion.

It is no secret that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a heart of gold, always willing to take time out of his busy schedule to make somebody's day.

In the past, The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment posted a video of himself singing the song 'You're Welcome' from the movie Moana, in which he voiced Maui the demi-god, to a little girl battling leukaemia.

He has also spoken to the family of a boy who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumour found in young children.

And The Great One has once again reached into his deep bag (or fanny pack) of kindness, by surprising an MMA fighter whose life story hit rather close to home.

Themba Gorimbo & The Rock have a lot in common

Themba Gorimbo, 32, is a welterweight fighter born in Zimbabwe, and billed as fighting out of Kyalami, South Africa. He has a professional career record of 11-4-0. Most of his career has been spent in the EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship).

Tragedy touched the life of the native of Masvingo, Zimbabwe, when he travelled to the local fields aged 16 to illegally dig for Marange diamonds. His mother died when he was nine years old, his father four years later, and without a clear path for his future, he took a cloudy and dangerous one.

This year, Gorimbo made his UFC debut, defeated by AJ Fletcher in February. In May, he tasted UFC victory for the first time, emerging victorious over Takashi Sato.

He then sold his gear for that fight and used most of his UFC earnings (around $7,000) to send money home to his village in Zimbabwe, where he helped buy a well, so the community had safe drinking water.

His story was shared by ESPN, who revealed that, at one point, he had just $7.49 in his bank account.

This struck a chord with Johnson, who upon learning of this, wanted to do something to help.

Video: The Rock surprises Gorimbo at his gym

Johnson has always been open about his own struggles that he faced early on in his wrestling career when he was trying to make a name for himself, with a measly $7 to his name, while living out of a car.

“This is f****** crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories,” Johnson tweeted in response to reading Gorimbo’s story. “$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help.”

And sure enough, Johnson has stayed true to his word, making good on an earlier promise, stating: "I'll be in touch," Johnson interrupted a Gorimba interview.

The Rock gifts Themba Gorimbo & his family a home

“It’s crazy what can happen when you are able to tell your story, who you can touch and who you can inspire,” Gorimbo said, before jumping up to hug Johnson when he realised he was behind him.

The interaction didn’t stop there, as Johnson saw where Gorimbo slept, on a couch surrounded by luggage, and an inspirational sign made to remind the 32-year-old veteran what he was fighting for.

Johnson then suggested the pair go for a ride to 'a friend's house'. Little did Gorimbo know what would be waiting for him when they arrived.

There were photos of Gorimbo's family on the walls, and Johnson then presented him with a key. The Rock had just bought Gorimbo a house! As Johnson handed the key, over he stated: "I wanted to look you in the eye and wanted to tell you welcome home."

Johnson also revealed and confirmed that he will take care of all the bills for as long as Gorimbo wants to live at his new home.

This brought Gorimbo, understandably, to tears, and after thanking Johnson, he vowed to use the money he was saving towards a house to build another well in his homeland of Zimbabwe. He then claimed that: “You inspired me to work hard. I will become a champion, trust me.”

“I’ve got to tell you, your story moved me,” Johnson told Gorimbo during their first face-to-face meeting.

“When I found out you had $7 in your bank account, I know what that’s like. I was here in Miami when I had $7, but then also you win your second fight, then you sell your fight kit, you buy a water well for your village in Zimbabwe so your people can have clean water. Because you could have taken that money and put it down on a car, on an apartment, but you didn’t. You took care of your people, and that just says exactly who you are, and that’s why I flew all the way in. Just to look you in the eyes and tell you, I got your back.”

Johnson later tweeted of the experience: "Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA, You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your 'My Reason' list close, keep taking care of your people, and I'm honoured to play a very, very small role on your $7 journey. $7. I've been there too. Got your back brother. Let's get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day. Welcome home - DJ. PS - enjoy your cheetos and alligators!"

For those unaware of Johnson's story, which he appropriately titles Seven Bucks, it goes like this...

The Rock's own early life struggles

Johnson had dreamed of becoming a professional football player starting at the age of 16. He earned a scholarship to play for the University of Miami, a football powerhouse. Injuries in his senior year prevented him from trying out for NFL teams, however, who didn’t seem interested anyway.

And so Johnson accepted a contract to play for a Canadian football team—on the practice squad. He was cut. Johnson couldn’t afford a cab to the airport, so he asked a friend for a ride. His dad picked him up when he arrived in Miami. On the road home to his parent's apartment in Tampa, Johnson looked at his wallet and realised he had only $7 to his name (a $5, a $1, and some change which he “rounded up to seven”)

Johnson had reached his lowest point, but when his back was against the wall, he decided that the world would hear from him. He would make a dent in the universe. Johnson later named his company Seven Bucks Productions as a reminder to push forward and find inner strength when all seems lost.