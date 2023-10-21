Highlights Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history, has passed away, leaving the football world in mourning.

Manchester United describes Charlton as a hero, admired for his sportsmanship and integrity, as well as his outstanding qualities as a footballer.

Charlton's achievements, character, and service will forever be remembered and his legacy will live on through the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

The football world is in mourning following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in the history of English football and arguably Manchester United’s biggest legend.

Man Utd's statement

In a statement posted on their official website on Saturday afternoon, the Premier League giants said: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game. A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation. The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

The second Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or award in 1966 - the same year he lifted the World Cup with England - Charlton inspired Manchester United to their first European Cup two years later, scoring two goals in a 4-1 victory over Benfica at Wembley. Man Utd didn’t get their hands on European club football’s most prestigious trophy again until 1999, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s men famously defeated Bayern Munich thanks to a last-gasp double-salvo from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sir Bobby Charlton's Incredible Career Years Team Appearances Goals 1956-1973 Manchester United 758 249 1974-1975 Preston North End 45 10 1976 Waterford 4 1 1978 Newcastle KB United 1 0 1980 Perth Azzurri 3 2 1980 Blacktown City 1 1 1958-1970 England 106 49

Sir Bobby's interview about 1999 Champions League final

In the Camp Nou stands on May 26, 24 years ago, was Sir Bobby, whose interview about his experience of the unforgettable night has gone viral on social media following his sad passing. During the interview, Charlton says: “Solskjaer knocks the ball into the net, and as the ball hits the net… for me it was as though the world stood still. I thought ‘this is what paradise is all about, it’s got to be’. I honestly do not remember what I did for the next five minutes. Suddenly, the world was great again and I thought ‘there is nothing, ever, going to be better than this’.” Watch the beautiful clip in full below:

Manchester United through and through, Charlton already has a stand at Old Trafford named after him, and has a statue outside the ground. He is part of the ‘Holy Trinity’ statue alongside fellow club legends George Best, who passed away in 2005, and Denis Law. However, Man Utd will no doubt pay a special tribute to arguably their greatest ever player before their next home game against Copenhagen on Tuesday.

