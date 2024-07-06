Highlights Misfits Boxing is heading to Dublin at the end of August, with Danny Aarons and Beavo sharing the ring together.

KSI will also be on the card that night in his return fight as he faces BOTH Slim and Anthony 'PrettyBoy' Taylor.

Aarons and Beavo's 'beef' stems from the former being mentioned as a potential opponent on the latter's stream.

Misfits Boxing is coming to Dublin at the end of August, with the 3Arena hosting a clash between YouTuber Danny Aarons and TikToker Beavo. Aarons is a YouTuber probably best known for posting football-related content, specifically FIFA, and being good friends with the famous group Sidemen. Beavo, real name Brandon Beavis, meanwhile, is a TikToker who rose to fame by eating his food with as little biting as possible. No, seriously. Two perfect characters, then, for the world of Misfits Boxing, the crossover boxing promotion started by KSI.

Footage has emerged of Beavo preparing for the 31st of August clash with Aarons, putting in a shift at a gym, seemingly adopting a UFC-style 'knuckle-up' stance as he goes through his routine.

The card in Dublin will also see KSI himself take on not one, but two opponents, when he faces Slim (YouTuber and boxer Slim Albaher) and Anthony 'PrettyBoy' Taylor.

The fight between Aarons and Beavo was originally set for the 6th of July, but has now been confirmed for the end of August. Aarons, at the pre-fight media day, believes that 'cardio will not be an issue', and that 'if I wanted to, I could run a marathon tomorrow.'

The Beef Between Danny Aarons & Beavo

The 'beef' between the pair started when Aarons, along with a few other influencers, was mentioned on Beavo's stream as a potential opponent. In response, Aarons said: "To be completely honest with you, I just want to smack his head in. I got sent a list. I didn't really know anybody on the list apart from Beavo. There were a few Americans. I don't want to just force beef...It's just something Beavo wanted, which is completely fine, he can do that. But for me, this is literally just a quick warm-up fight. I'll be completely transparent with you. It's a warm-up fight, get my foot into the boxing door, and we will go from there."

When asked why Beavo is perceived as not the most popular member of the influencer community, Aarons added: "Beavo is a t***! Sorry, but that is the answer. He is not a very likeable guy. He's let the fame go to his head, and he will get what is coming to him."

Beavo's Rise to Fame

Earlier this year, Beavo caused controversy when he appeared to 'choke' on some food, as part of his gimmick. As with most things influencers do, the incident went viral, before it was revealed to be a hoax. Last month, however, Beavo admitted that TikTok 'ruined his life' and has left him pretty much broke. While some viewers are urging the influencer to take a break, others argue that this is just Beavo pretending, once again, in order to get views.

Beavo has also expressed a desire to get in the ring with another streamer who he has issues with, Angry Ginge. While Aarons is targeting a clash with Joe Weller after the Beavo fight, Weller being another influencer with links to the Sidemen. The Misfits Boxing 31st of August Dublin card can be viewed on DAZN. At time of print, tickets were still available for the event.