Highlights David Beckham's free-kick against Greece is one of the most iconic strikes in English football history.

But it has been argued that if he had missed the free-kick then England would have had an easier fun to the final of the 2002 World Cup and gone on to win the competition.

England fell at the quarter-final stage to Brazil in Japan/Korea, courtesy of a Ronaldinho free-kick.

England fans will never forget October 6th, 2001. In front of a packed Old Trafford, Three Lions captain David Beckham fired his nation to the 2002 World Cup finals with a stunning 93rd-minute free-kick against Greece.

The strike from Golden Balls is still one of the most iconic in English history, securing our ticket to Japan and South Korea. Despite making it through the group and beating Denmark in the round of 16, Sven Goran Eriksson's side were eliminated at the quarter-final stage to eventual champions Brazil. But those events in 2002 could have been very, very different. One football fan has a theory that England would have won the World Cup that year if the Manchester United icon had missed his famous free-kick against Greece.

Wayward Beckham Free-kick Would Have Given England Easier Run

The Three Lions could have gone all the way

Going into the final group match of the 2002 World Cup qualification, England entertained Greece at Old Trafford, knowing just a point would secure first place in Group 9 and see the Three Lions head to Japan and South Korea.

But disaster struck as Angelos Charisteas opened the scoring for the visitors. Teddy Sheringham equalised but moments later, Demis Nikolaidis restored Greece's lead, leaving England needing to find a goal in the final 20 minutes.

Deep into injury time, Beckham stood over a free-kick, needing to produce one of his trademark efforts to rescue his side from an embarrassing loss. The skipper did just that, firing his set piece into the top corner and sending the English crowd into pandemonium. The goal, coupled with the fact Germany failed to beat Finland in Gelsenkirchen meant England were heading to the World Cup, with the Germans facing the play-offs against Ukraine.

In the video above, Tom's theory on GIVEMESPORT's 'Unpopular Opinions' explains that had Beckham missed, England would likely have qualified for the 2002 World Cup by beating Ukraine in a play-off game. Reaching the tournament in that manner would have handed the Three Lions a far easier run to the final - on paper at least.

As Tom mentions, England would likely have beaten Paraguay in the round of 16, USA in the quarters and host nation South Korea at the semi-final stage. In the final, they'd have met Brazil and this is where Tom believes Beckham would have performed his magic trick from a set-piece situation in the final minutes of the game.

England's Results at the 2002 World Cup England 1-1 Sweden Group Stage Argentina 0-1 England Group Stage Nigeria 0-0 England Group Stage Denmark 0-3 England Round of 16 England 1-2 Brazil Quarter-final

England's Quarter-final Heartbreak

Three Lions fell to Brazil

The final part of the theory is a tad farfetched, as Brazil's class of 2002 is still revered as one of the greatest teams in history. With the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, the South American nation won every single match at the 2002 finals, including a 2-0 victory against Germany in the showpiece event in Yokohama.

England's side wasn't bad either, but the Three Lions' array of players was a level below those possessed by the Selecao. So while it's entirely plausible that Eriksson's side would have reached the final if Beckham had fluffed his effort against Greece, triumphing at the 2002 tournament is a bit of a stretch.