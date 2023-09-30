Highlights David Beckham, a football superstar, is allowing Netflix to create a docu-series about his eventful life, which will provide a personal and definitive story.

The four-part series will include never-before-seen footage, interviews with family and footballing figures, and shed light on Beckham's relationships, fame, and career.

The highly anticipated docu-series will be released on October 4, 2023, exclusively on Netflix, giving fans a unique insight into the mind of an elite sportsperson.

David Beckham, is a footballer, a celebrity and a superstar in every sense of the word. No one has crossed over into the mainstream like the former Manchester United man. However, Beckham has lived a private life in recent years, until now, letting Netflix create a docu-series.

Beckham began his professional football career at Manchester United becoming a pivotal part of the famous group named ‘the Class of 92’ by many. At just 17-year-old the gifted Beckham made his debut for the first team, ushered onto the field for the final minutes of a League Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

After struggling to grasp a regular first-team place, Beckham was loaned to Preston North End, returning at the start of the 1995-96 season and going on to win his first Premier League that year. Arguably, Beckham’s greatest night in football came at the Camp Nou during the summer of 1999. Beckham was part of the 1999 Manchester United UEFA Champions League-winning side, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat on a magical night in Catalonia.

The Englishman won an astounding nine trophies at Manchester United before departing to Madrid during the summer of 2003 - he went on to win La Liga in 2007. Moving on, after four seasons in the Spanish capital. Beckham decided to join the MLS side, LA Galaxy, a move many questioned at the time. His time at LA did include two loan spells at European giants, AC Milan, where he 33 appearances contributing with nine assists and two goals. His football career ended in Paris while playing for Paris Saint-Germain - he was successful in winning Ligue 1 during the 2012-13 season.

With success on the field, came notoriety off it. Beckham famously began dating Victoria Adams, a celebrity and pop star in her own right being part of The Spice Girls. The pair tied the knot in 1999 and have been together ever since.

Not only was Beckham a footballer, married to a pop star and a household name, the Londoner is now Co-Owner of Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami alongside interests in English club, Salford City.

Beckham himself recently took to Instagram to share a clip of the trailer alongside a caption, “Ten years since I retired from playing Football I’m proud to share the first trailer for ‘BECKHAM’, my Netflix documentary series.” Adding to the anticipation around the release. Victoria also shared the trailer, writing: "I’m so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you’ve achieved... I can’t wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix from October 4!!"

So, with such an eventful life this documentary will be ground-breaking, no doubt one of the highest-grossing sports pictures Netflix have ever produced described by the company as, “From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs,” Netflix wrote. "The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time." Even those with no interest in sport will be able to enjoy this story. All statistics in this article are taken from TransferMarkt to ensure accuracy.

What is ‘BECKHAM’?

‘Beckham' is a four-part docu-series based on the life of David Beckham, over the past 40 years. The series is made It features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey including former manager, Alex Ferguson and Manchester United team-mate, Gary Neville.

At one point, Neville discusses Beckham’s relationship with Victoria, stating, "Most blokes look at the television set and say I like her… they don’t end up with her!" This sums up Beckham off the field, never failing to engage people’s attention or be far away from a tabloid headline. Another dialogue with former Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson sheds light on the effect fame had on the footballer with Ferguson claiming, “He changed, there's no doubt about that.” Whether this is true will become more apparent on full release, but the trailer certainly sets a mysterious mood around Beckham.

Football fans won’t have long to wait until they can watch part one of the series, with the release date pencilled in as 4th October 2023. The trailer was released last week, whetting the appetite of the former footballer's fans.

How can I watch ‘BECKHAM’?

The docu-series will only be available to stream via Netflix upon release, available to view in high definition. Whether the series will be released to other platforms later on, is still yet to be known. You can watch the trailer for the highly anticipated docuseries below.

Who does the documentary feature?

The series features in-depth interviews with wife, Victoria Beckham with their relationship under constant media scrutiny during the late-1990s to mid-2000s. In one account Victoria explains,” We met in car parks… that's not as seedy as it sounds.” She goes on to tell a story of her manager wanting to keep the relationship ‘under wraps’ to avoid the attention of unwanted paparazzi. Further into the trailer, the former Spice Girl discusses the effects fame had on family life, stressing, “It’s really entertaining when the circus comes around, right?” Expanding to say, “Unless you're in it!”. David Beckham agreed with this weighing in with his own opinion, “We were drowning.”

Interviews with his former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, his parents David Sr and Sandra Beckham alongside his former England and Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes all feature.

One telling conversation with his Mother goes in-depth about how she felt during the height of her son's fame telling Netflix, “We were worried that he’d lose all that he’d worked for because football came first and all of a sudden it wasn’t.” These conversations show an untold human element to his stardom, we have rarely seen interviews with his loved ones before now.

Beckham himself also goes in-depth about his feelings in a scene about the 1998 World Cup disaster where he was infamously sent off against Argentina. The England man talks about his shame saying,“ It took a toll on me… I don't think I’ve ever talked about it, just because I can’t.” Then explaining," I wasn’t eating… I wasn’t sleeping."

The story will allow watchers to take a look into the mind of an elite sportsperson, and how the things written and spoken about them by the press can then spiral into something much dark.

Adding to the group, we will also hear from Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Mel C (Spice Girl), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello all integral parts in the story of David Beckham.

One key man at the heart of Beckham’s career was Alex Ferguson. One famous incident stands out, with Ferguson allegedly kicking a football boot in temper, then finding it had hit Beckham above the eye. Beckham recalls this incident citing his desire to ‘go at’ Ferguson presumably in a fit of temper. This was always touted as the reason Beckham departed Old Trafford in 2003, it’ll be interesting to see if more is said on this matter during the release. However, the Scottish manager does say, “There was something inside of him… a determination!” clearly with a level of respect for his former player.

In terms of Beckham’s children, it is unclear whether Brooklyn(24), Romeo(21), Cruz(18) or Harper Seven(12) will play an active part in the documentary. But, since it mentions family life it would not be surprising if the children featured.

Who are the directors?

'Beckham' is directed by Academy Award-winning Fisher Stevens and produced by fellow Academy Award recipient, John Battsek alongside Nicola Howson and Billie Sheperd.

Director Stevens is best known for his work on Short Circuit, The Cove and Before the Flood. Furthermore, producer Battsek is well-known due to his role in the production of Searching for Sugar Man and One Day in September, both going on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

The two even got a mention on David’s Instagram with the ex-footballer thanking them in a post stating, “I'm so grateful to Fisher Stevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life.” Showing his delight and appreciation towards the end product. To add, Beckham’s own company, Studio 99, were involved with production in association with Ventureland.

How is it structured?

The docu-series will feature four hour-long episodes, all touching on different periods of his life. Starting with his upbringing in east London, moving on to his successful years at Manchester United before leaving the Premier League for pastures new in the form of Real Madrid, fatherhood and his life after playing, then his many business ventures.