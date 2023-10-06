Highlights Only four players were deemed truly world-class by Sir Alex Ferguson during his tenure as Manchester United manager

Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paul Scholes were singled out by the managerial great.

David Beckham was asked if he felt insulted to be left out, but responded with typical class.

Many football fans would argue that Sir Alex Ferguson worked with a long list of world-class footballers during his glittering 26-year spell as Manchester United manager. However, the man himself controversially claimed that only four of his ex-players were truly deserving of that status.

David Beckham failed to make Ferguson’s list but the English icon certainly wasn’t the only legend omitted. Other big names not deemed world-class by Fergie included Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Peter Schmeichel.

Four Players Ferguson Deemed 'World-Class'

Eric Cantona

Perhaps the only Manchester United player who never found himself on the receiving end of Ferguson’s infamous hairdryer treatment - even after kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan - Eric Cantona almost single-handedly transformed the club’s fortunes following his £1 million move from Leeds United in 1992.

The mercurial Frenchman only spent five seasons at Old Trafford, but that was enough time for him to win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, cementing his status as one of the club’s all-time greats in the process. Cantona oozed a self-confidence and this part of his character helped to make him such a phenomenal footballer.

Ryan Giggs

Nobody in Manchester United’s 146-year history has made more appearances for the club than Ryan Giggs (963). One of Ferguson’s most important players, Giggs won a record 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as four FA Cups, four League Cups, and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

Such was his trophy-laced cabinet of silverware, the Welshman retired as one of the most decorated players of all time and his exploits often went under the radar thanks to the star-studded nature of Ferguson’s respective sides. Regarded as one of the most exciting talents to grace the turf thanks to his mazy runs and clutch moments, Giggs secured bonafide legend status around Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo went from boy to man under Ferguson and the two still have an incredible father and son-esque relationship today. The only player from the 21st century to have sealed the Ballon d’Or at Man United, Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford and won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League during that time.

The goalscoring sensation has forged a career better than most to the point where he's been nicknamed ‘Mr. Champions League.’ Given that he has provided the most goals and assists (combined) in Europe’s most prestigious competition, who are we to disagree?

Paul Scholes

A one-club man, like his former teammate Giggs, Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest English footballers of all time. Blessed with incredible vision and technique, Scholes would dictate the tempo of the biggest matches and is also responsible for some of the most stunning goals in the club’s history.

A whole host of legends - from Zinedine Zidane to Pep Guardiola - have said hugely complimentary things about the retired midfielder over the years, and it’s easy to understand why. Gifted enough to put a pass on a sixpence, Scholes’ ability to dictate games at his own pace was unrivalled. A true Premier League great.

Ferguson Singled Out Ronaldo For Special Praise

Cristiano Was Number One In Fergie's Eyes

In his 2015 book, ‘Leading’, Ferguson wrote, per The Independent, that only Lionel Messi and Ronaldo could be considered 'world-class' at that particular moment in time, while name-dropping the four aforementioned players he had managed over his impressive 26-season stint at Old Trafford that he truly believes deserves that moniker. The legendary manager said:

"I don't mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world-class: Cantona, Giggs, Ronaldo and Scholes. And of the four, Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a Christmas tree."

Ferguson Justified His Choices

Man Utd Legend Said They Made the Difference

Justifying his comments during an interview with Dan Walker in Manchester, Ferguson said: “I think, as a fan or when you’re watching football matches as a young kid, I was always looking at the centre-forwards or the wingers - the players who create, make goals, score goals. That’s always been my mantra in terms of watching a game of football.

"I had some of the most fantastic footballers and I probably could have called them all world-class from time to time. But my final analysis, when I think about it, those four players made a fantastic difference in different periods of games and this was the reason."

“I’m not demeaning or criticising any of those great players I had - it was a privilege to have them - but don’t forget one thing: those four players never won the trophies, the team always won the trophies. We could never win it with individuals. We needed the backbone of a team - always.”

Adding to his point, the managerial great went on to point out that only two defenders had ever won the Ballon d'Or, with the 'world-class' term usually applied to attackers. He also doubled down on his four selections, stating that if anybody was allowed to have an opinion on who he thought was world-class during his time at United, it was him.

“In the last 50 Ballon d’Or awards, only two defenders have ever won it. It’s debatable what you’d call Franz Beckenbauer because I would have thought he was a playmaker of the Bayern team and the great German team," the Scot added. "The only defender was [Fabio] Cannavaro. He’s the only defender who’s ever won it in 50 years, so somebody’s right - it’s all opinion, by the way. It’s my opinion and I think I’m qualified to do that!”

Sir Alex Ferguson's Managerial Career Years Team 1974 East Sterlingshire 1974-1978 St Mirren 1978-1986 Aberdeen 1985-1986 Scotland 1986-2013 Manchester United

Beckham's Response To Ferguson's Claim

Former England Captain Replied With Class

Beckham, who revealed more about his topsy-turvy relationship with Ferguson in his fascinating four-part Netflix documentary released in 2023, was asked by BBC News in 2015 whether he felt insulted to be omitted from his former boss’s list of world-class players. The ex-England captain, it’s fair to say, responded in style, talking about how lucky he felt to have played for arguably the greatest manager of all time. Asked if he felt insulted, Beckham commented:

“Not at all. I played for the greatest manager of all time, for the amount of time I did. I was lucky to have played with the players that I did, the team, and to be successful with the club that I loved and still love. I tend to agree with the manager, there are certain players that you can call world-class. Thankfully, I played with many of them.”

A typically classy response from Beckham. He could have been forgiven for feeling a little put out by Fergie’s comments, although they probably didn’t come as a huge surprise. Watch the clip below:

Why Ferguson Sold Beckham

Relationship Ultimately Broke Down

Ferguson felt that Beckham lost his focus during the latter years of his United career due to his status as a global celebrity and arguably the most famous person on the planet. He made up his mind to sell the winger at the end of the 2002-03 season and subsequently brought in Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon, handing the young Portuguese winger Beckham’s No. 7 shirt.

United initially agreed a deal with Barcelona, but it was Real Madrid who secured Beckham’s services. A post-match chat with Zinedine Zidane after a classic Champions League quarter-final tie may have convinced the Englishman to move to the Bernabeu, rather than Camp Nou, and the rest is history.