Highlights Becky Lynch has expressed her frustration after Rhea Ripley went viral for performing a stinkface at a WWE show.

Irish Superstar believes such moves send a negative message to young girls aspiring to be wrestlers.

Lynch is set to challenge Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley went viral earlier this week after she executed a stinkface on Nia Jax at a recent live event. While fans loved the Australian superstar's cheeky attempt to have some fun at Jax's expense, her WrestleMania 40 opponent Becky Lynch was left far from impressed.

The moment in question came at a house show in Springfield, Illinois, where Ripley successfully defended her title in a triple threat match against both Jax and Shayna Baszler. During the contest, Jax attempted to hit a stinkface on Ripley, but 'The Eradicator' managed to escape and then landed her own version of the move on Jax - much to the delight of the crowd.

The humourous move - which essentially involves a wrestler rubbing their backside in the face of a downed opponent in the corner of the ring - was popularised by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi in the early 2000s, but was then adopted as a comedy spot by female performers during 'Divas' matches later in the decade.

'The Man' isn't a fan of the move

A lot has changed in the WWE women's division since that time, though, with female Superstars now given far more opportunity to display their craft as accomplished athletes. Nowhere was that shift in attitudes better demonstrated than at WrestleMania 35 - when Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the evening's main event. The trio made history by becoming the first ever women to headline the promotion's signature event.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Becky Lynch has won only three of her seven career matches at WrestleMania.

Related Becky Lynch on How Seth Rollins Really Felt About CM Punk's WWE Return The Man has revealed all about how her husband really felt when CM Punk returned to WWE.

For Lynch, her victory marked the culmination of an unlikely journey to the top of WWE. The Irish star has talked about her struggles to make it to main event status during a publicity for her new book: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl and was asked for her views on Ripley's viral stinkface video during a recent interview with Wrestling News. Lynch held nothing back in response.

"It just sucks to be talking about that," said Lynch

"That just sucks that we’re talking about that. You know, like when I think of the amount of women that were at one stage, fighting against that treatment, like, that was what they were forced to do in two-minute matches. Maybe I’m just like stuffy and and jaded because this is the stuff that I had to fight against. Of course, everybody loves it, and it’s cool and it’s edgy."

The six-time world champion then went on to explain that she would not want her young daughter watching from moves like Ripley's stinkface as it sends the wrong message to young girls about the industry.

"If I’m a little girl sitting in the crowd, and if I have my daughter, and she’s seeing that and she’s thinking that’s what she needs to be if she’s a professional wrestler. And that’s the stuff that’s getting a reaction and if I’m a girl who’s grown up and wants to be a professional wrestler, and I see that’s the stuff that gets a reaction. That’s the stuff that people are talking about. That’s the stuff that we’re posting on social media, and we continue to and even the company does and pushes that, then that is the stuff that gets over and then I’m not taken seriously for what I do in the ring," argued Lynch.

"No, it’s just about my body. It’s about how it looks. And it’s about fulfilling a bunch of men’s fantasies out there in the crowd, and it becomes not about the art it becomes about that. And I’ve fought so long to change that and so I kind of go when I’m talking about that, and when I’m forced to answer about that, I go that just f****** sucks. That just f****** sucks."

It is now less than a week until Lynch and Ripley meet in one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 40 card. A classic contest is expected between two of WWE's most respected female superstars of all time. Whatever direction the match takes, though, it seems highly unlikely that there will be an encore of Ripley's stinkface in Philadelphia.