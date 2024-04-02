Highlights Rhea Ripley's interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who needed to be restrained by security.

The rivalry between the pair has been heating up over the past few days, with Lynch questioning Ripley's recent in-ring behaviour and online activity.

The two will face off at WrestleMania this weekend.

We are less than a week away from the Showcase of the Immortals, and with many feuds reaching boiling point, talents have to step up and separate themselves from the rest if they want their match to be looked forward to.

Someone who prides themselves on stepping up is Becky Lynch, and she did just that, as the Lass Kicker stormed Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour show to confront Rhea Ripley live on YouTube, in what is one of WWE's more memorable angles of recent years.

Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are without a doubt future WWE Hall of Famer's. Rhea Ripley has spent the better part of just over a year breaking down the barrier between men's and women's wrestling, and proving that a woman can thrive in both settings and, on the other hand, Becky Lynch has spent her time taking on lower card feuds, lifting talent and having a stint in NXT to give the women's wrestlers there an experience that you can only get on the main roster.

It is for these reasons that fans were so excited when the pair butted heads, and it appeared a match at WrestleMania was on the cards. In a feud that is built on Becky Lynch's desire to prove she can still hang with the best and isn't a talent of yesteryear, it has been heating up over the weeks as The Nightmare has been taunting The Man and started to serve personal jabs, stooping as low to speak about Becky's three-year-old daughter Roux.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Rhea Ripley celebrated one year as WWE Women's Champion on the 1st of April 2024.

Finding herself on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour just after CM Punk's eye-opening and insightful interview, Rhea Ripley mentioned how people who fight with emotion don't fight well, and by getting under Becky's skin, she has already won.

In a clear move of emotion, Becky Lynch attempted to FaceTime Ariel Helwani several times during the 20-minute-long interview with Ripley. She told Ariel that she is outside the building, and wants a pass to get inside, something the WWE Women's World Champion doesn't attempt to stop, clearly excited by the prospect of a confrontation.

It took a few minutes, but Becky Lynch finally stormed the interview room and made a beeline for Ripley. Coming in shouting: "You want to talk about my daughter?!" she shoved the Australian-born Superstar back into her chair. Having clearly seen red, Becky then screamed: "We don't even have to wait until WrestleMania," and "You've got a target on your arm and I can't wait to break it," alluding to the cast that Ripley was wearing. It is clear that the pair weren't holding anything back as the shouting match ensued.

In a moment that felt very Triple H inspired, it was reminiscent of an interview fight that occurred between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee in 2020 on the King of King's version of NXT. It is just one of many unique moves from WWE in recent times, as they try to create new and exciting ways to present things on WWE programming post-Vince McMahon.

With personal jabs, fighting outside WWE TV, the online back-and-forths, and the obvious fact that Lynch and Ripley are two of the greatest WWE Superstars of their time, everything is coming together to produce what should be an incredible moment at WrestleMania 40.