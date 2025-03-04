CM Punk stormed to the ring on Monday's edition of WWE Raw, keen to vent his frustrations after missing out on winning the Elimination Chamber because of the actions of Seth Rollins. However, as he opened the show, few would have predicted that comments directed at Becky Lynch would be one of the biggest talking points of the night.

Rollins had already been pinned in Saturday's multi-man main event, but remained in the chamber long enough to deliver a curb stomp to Punk. The act was enough to see 'The Voice of the Voiceless' pass out while locked in the STFU by John Cena, who won the contest and secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

Cena made plenty of headlines of his own after the match when he turned heel on Rhodes to join forces with The Rock. While Punk let the world know that he wasn't happy with the actions of his former rival, it was Rollins that he really wanted to get his hands on.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Full Results Women's Elimination Chamber match Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Naomi Tag team match Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae Unsanctioned match Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn Men's Elimination Chamber match John Cena defeated CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

Insisting that he was ready to take his revenge on Rollins there and then, Punk fired a warning to Seth's wife, Becky Lynch. The Irish Superstar hasn't appeared on WWE television for months, but has reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion.

Punk told Lynch: "Becky Lynch, you better come get your man because if I get to him before you do, I'm gonna put him in a wheelchair."

Rollins then came out and the pair had a wild brawl. However, they will continue their rivalry officially on next week's Raw when they square off in a steel cage match. Never one to hold back with her words, Lynch was always likely to have a response to Punk calling her out on worldwide television. However, her reply turned out to be hugely controversial - to the point where she quickly deleted it.