Both Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre are expected to stay with WWE, GiveMeSport has learned.

It’s not uncommon for WWE Superstars to use their social media platforms to hint towards what their future might hold. Whether that be a single cryptic tweet or completely blacking out their profiles to create buzz, fans are quick to react to any changes that happen online.

In recent times, stars such as Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch have become the latest to make teases around their future.

On the 17th of April, the Irishwoman announced that she would not be appearing on that night’s edition of Raw, with an update on her contract emerging around the same time.

Also, the 37-year-old Scotsman hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since he came out on the losing end of a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Title, with his absence only furthering rumours of his departure.

Along with this, PWInsider have previously reported that the Scotsman and WWE ‘aren’t even close’ to renewing terms. Both stars have contracts which are reportedly up within the next year.

As for Lynch, the former Raw Women’s Champion is still featured predominately on WWE’s weekly programming, and is currently in a feud with Trish Stratus, however, a question mark still hangs over her future with the company.

Will Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre leave WWE?

To clarify the situation and comment on whether the pair are likely to leave, WrestleVotes have confirmed to GiveMeSport that both Lynch and McIntyre are held in high regard within WWE, with the company reportedly very keen to keep them. Also, it’s noted that speculation regarding their future is likely just due to the pair testing the waters of what’s out there, rather than having concrete interest in working elsewhere.

“I expect when the dust settles both of them to stay. The WWE wants them to stay you know, 1,000% back to the end - let's say a percentage lower. They love them both. But, as any top flight stars, they should see what else is out there. I don't believe WWE is worried about that.”

It’s been over five years since we last saw Drew McIntyre appear outside WWE’s four walls and many will have fond memories of his last run on the independent circuit, however, it appears as if both he and Becky Lynch won’t be moving on from the top American wrestling company any time soon.