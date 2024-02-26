Highlights Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch have both condemned the Vince McMahon allegations as "terrible" and "shameful."

Becky Lynch finds the allegations "hard to reconcile" but has also praised WWE's recent support for women.

Members of the WWE roster, including most recently Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch, are now starting to speak out publicly regarding the allegations made against former executive chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon, the co-founder of the modern WWE, the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion, resigned last month from his position at TKO Group following a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant. She accused the 78-year-old of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, with McMahon currently under federal probe, while his representatives have said that he will “vigorously defend himself.” McMahon ran WWE for over 40 years and took up a CEO position within their new business that consisted of both UFC and WWE - TKO.

Kevin Owens' reaction to Vince McMahon allegations

“Terrible” and “shameful”

Kevin Owens is the latest wrestling star to comment on the allegations, calling them “terrible” and “shameful.” Speaking with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail ahead of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber, he said: “Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible. There are really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel.

“If the people that spoke out went through what they went through, that’s terrible. It’s shameful, and it can’t ever happen again. That’s what it comes down to.”

Becky Lynch's reaction to the allegations

“Hard to reconcile”

Becky Lynch, one of WWE’s top stars for many years, has also spoken out against these allegations, saying that they are “hard to reconcile.” In a recent appearance on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast, Lynch said: “I’ve been fortunate enough in my career that I’ve always felt supported by the company.

“These allegations are horrible. It’s hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing.

“In the beginning, there were restrictions put on things. We couldn’t punch, we had to hair pull, and these were weird things. But being able to push us forward, push women forward, I’m very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family. This company… some of these things are hard to reconcile.”

John Cena & Randy Orton have also reacted

The two WWE legends were more defensive of Vince

WWE’s roster had widely condemned McMahon, apart from the wrestling icon John Cena, who said: “I’m going to love the person I love and be their friend.”

Randy Orton also addressed the allegations when speaking to The New York Post, saying: “I’ve seen the horrible things online that I don’t want to believe because this man has done so many things for me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been given second and third chances [in WWE]. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in now if it wasn’t for that man."

WWE themselves, as well as John Laurinatis, who is the former general manager of both Raw and SmackDown, are defendants in the lawsuit.