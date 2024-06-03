Highlights Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired this week.

The Man is yet to sign a new deal, leading to speculation about her future in the company.

While the general belief is that she will eventually sign a new contract with WWE, she's going to take a lengthy break first.

On the 27th of May edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch, winning when Dominik Mysterio inadvertently allowed the champion to exit the steel cage. This meant that Morgan remained the title holder days after she ended Becky Lynch’s reign in Saudi Arabia, casting further doubt over the future of the Irish former champion.

The 37-year-old’s current WWE deal expired this week, and, as of the time of writing, Lynch is yet to commit to a new deal with the company. This has certainly raised eyebrows among wrestling fans, especially given how pivotal she has been to WWE over the past number of years, and many have been left wondering whether this may be the end of her time working under Triple H and the TKO Group.

Of course, as is the case when any wrestler looks set to enter free agency, interest is likely to be high from elsewhere. In this case, you’d imagine that, regardless of Lynch’s future plans, she will likely receive a lucrative offer from All Elite Wrestling, with Tony Khan possibly looking to bolster his women’s division just months after adding Mercedes Mone to his ranks. However, it seems as if Becky isn’t keen on returning to the ring in the immediate future.

Lynch is Set to Take Some Time Off

She's going to be gone for a while

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Man is set to take an extended leave from the world of wrestling after her WWE deal expires on the 1st of June, allowing her to spend more time at home with her husband Seth Rollins.

“Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it’s not like a short period of time. She was looking for a long period of time out. If he’s (Seth Rollins) not on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road. They can’t be hurting for money or anything where they need it right now, and maybe she’s looking at other things and maybe she’s not.”

While Lynch is away, she will likely be offered a large financial incentive to return to WWE down the line, as the company will surely be desperate to see the Irishwoman remain with them long-term. However, it seems that a decision on her future will not be made any time soon, as Becky takes a well-deserved break from in-ring competition.

Lynch Has Been a Key Feature in WWE For Years

The Man has been a major star

One thing is for sure, Lynch has earned a break from WWE. After she began using 'The Man' as a moniker in 2018, the 37-year-old became a major star and her popularity catapulted, sending her to the top of WWE's food chain. From there, she carried the women's brand for quite some time and put in a serious amount of work.

Aside from her pregnancy, Lynch has missed very little time from the squared circle and while her presence will be sorely missed on WWE television, she's more than earned a little rest. As always, as more comes out regarding the future of Becky Lynch, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.

H/T to WrestlePurists.com for the transcription.