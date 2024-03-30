Highlights CM Punk's shocking WWE return divided fans and Superstars, particularly Seth Rollins, who appeared irate during the live show.

Becky Lynch has now shared her husband's experience of feeling disrespected by WWE over the surprise return.

Despite initial tensions, Rollins and Punk are reportedly working well together backstage, building trust for future storylines.

Time stood still when CM Punk made his WWE return last November. The infamous static blasting over the speakers at the AllState Arena sent those in attendance into a state of shock as the Second City Saint walked out onto the stage at a WWE event for the first time in just under a decade on the 25th of November 2023, in his hometown of Chicago.

Though, while many fans were overjoyed to see Punk back in WWE, this sentiment was not shared by everyone, as fan footage later emerged of Seth Rollins seemingly irate at the Premium Live Event. Many wondered whether this was done to add an edge to their planned storyline, but, from interviews done prior to Punk’s return, it’s known that The Visionary certainly wouldn’t describe himself as the Straight Edge Saviour’s biggest fan.

How Rollins Really Felt About CM Punk's Return

Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife, has revealed all

To provide more insight into Rollins’ reaction, his wife Becky Lynch touched on how it all went down on the infamous November night during an appearance on the MMA hour. First, she talked through the moment she found out that Seth wasn’t reacting well to seeing Punk make his re-debut after WarGames.

“I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, ‘Seth is freaking out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, this is going to be a rough night.”

Becky said that she didn’t think WWE not briefing the talent on Punk’s arrival until the last minute was disrespectful, acknowledging that the deal didn’t come together until late in the day and that the company didn’t have much chance to tell the wrestlers earlier than they did.

“No. I believe the deal happened very late. As far as I know, I believe the deal happened very late, and sometimes the tiredness hits.”

However, she revealed that her husband didn’t react in the same way, explaining that he felt disrespected when he didn’t find out in good time. Still, Lynch maintained that no one set out to disrespect Rollins when it came to executing Punk’s return.

“The deal happened late and then (Rollins) had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, ‘How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?’ Nobody is thinking that.”

Seth Rollins & CM Punk's Relationship

The two are working well together backstage

Regardless of the initial reaction that Seth Rollins may have had, a recent report from PWTorch noted that The Visionary has been working well with Punk backstage since his return, and that the pair have been afforded a level of trust to improvise during their shared segments.

Currently, CM Punk is having to recover from torn triceps, but it’s likely that WWE will still look to stage a match between the Chicagoan and the current World Heavyweight Champion as soon as it’s medically possible.