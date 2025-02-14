Summary Becky Lynch could well have a claim to a place on the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestlers when all is said and done.

'The Man' has revealed her list of the four greatest superstars in WWE history.

Husband Seth Rollins and 16-time world champion John Cena both feature on Lynch's Mount Rushmore.

Becky Lynch is a name which features prominently in the discussion surrounding the greatest female wrestlers of all time. 'The Man' was a leading figure in the Women's Revolution, pushed as one of the 'Four Horsewomen of the WWE'. She also emerged victorious from the first all-women's WrestleMania event in history, back in 2019.

A lock to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Lynch's opinion therefore holds serious weight when it comes to the company's Mount Rushmore. Some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry have weighed in on the debate surrounding the best ever over recent months, with Lynch one such figure.

Speaking during an appearance on the Games With Names Podcast, the Dublin native was asked for her personal Mount Rushmore. And, after some deliberation, Lynch decided on three guaranteed names, including her own:

"Yeah, screw it, I'll put myself on there. I'm also going to put my husband (Seth Rollins) on there. Let's put the John Cena on there. I'm just never going to be able to not call him the John Cena."

The 38-year-old then highlighted another pair of WWE icons. Though she did not ultimately decide on one over the other, Lynch revealed her appreciation for the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock:

"And then, gosh ... I don't know. Do you go in terms of what they've done for the business and the attention? Is The Rock on there? Is Stone Cold on there?"

Special mentions were also reserved for all of Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Kurt Angle.

Rank Name Years with WWE 1 Becky Lynch 2013 - present 2 Seth Rollins 2010 - present 3 John Cena 2000 - present 4 The Rock/Stone Cold Steve Austin 1996 - present/1995 - 2022

1 Becky Lynch

Staying true to her persona of 'The Man', first on Becky Lynch's WWE Mount Rushmore is... Becky Lynch. The Dubliner has been one of the star names in all of wrestling for some time now, with her run during the late 2010s having stood out as one of the greatest in the history of the women's division. Lynch, all told, has racked up 5 WWE Women's World Championships, 2 Raw Women's Championships, and a reign as tag-team champion with Hall of Famer, Lita. The 'Irish Lasskicker' has been out of the title picture in the WWE for some time now. But, upon her return, Lynch is expected to quickly establish herself as a leading figure once more. A true icon of the women's division.

2 Seth Rollins

From one half of WWE's power couple to the other, Lynch's 2nd pick for her list of the four best-ever wrestlers is husband, Seth Rollins. 'The Architect', 'The Visionary', 'The Messiah' - call him what you will. But no matter the moniker, the fact remains that Rollins will go down as one of the WWE's greats when all is said and done. The 38-year-old is the complete package. Be it on the mic, in the ring or beyond, there is simply no weakness in Rollins' game. As much is reflected in his 15 title reigns across the board, with plenty more no doubt to come. Rollins refers to himself as a 'revolutionary'. And the Iowa native is one of the few in the game who can back up such a claim with legitimate evidence.

3 John Cena

Credit: WWE

John Cena is known amongst many wrestling circles as 'The Greatest of All Time'. It is therefore tough to argue with his inclusion on Becky Lynch's star-studded Mount Rushmore. The 47-year-old has utilised his fame gained through the WWE to launch himself onto the Hollywood stage and beyond. But, to wrestling fans, the ring will always be his home. Cena is deadlocked with Ric Flair as the most successful superstar of all time when it comes to world championship reigns, still in with a shot of securing no.17 before his time is up. An achievement which, when all is said and done, could see Cena's fans stake a legitimate claim for their hero being the undisputed GOAT.

4 The Rock/Stone Cold Steve Austin

COURTESY: WWE.COM

Lynch, as outlined above, could not quite decide between two names for the final entrant on her all-time list of WWE superstars. And it is hard to blame her. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are in the eyes of most two of the top five or six wrestlers ever. The former is a household name not only in the WWE, but across the world of entertainment. His promo work is considered some of the very finest in history, with The Rock's connection with the crowd also unmatched. And yet, long-time adversary Stone Cold Steve Austin boasts an equally strong claim to a Mount Rushmore spot. 'The Texas Rattlesnake', when it comes to persona and aura alike, is in a league all of his own. Add to this his stellar attributes in the ring, and arguably the most iconic finishing move in history, and Austin takes his place as no.1 all-time in the books of many a wrestling fan. We can certainly forgive Becky Lynch for not being able to pick between these two!