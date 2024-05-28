Highlights Becky Lynch's WWE contract is set to expire on June 1, potentially leading to lucrative offers from both WWE and AEW.

Despite emotional fan support on Raw, Lynch's future in wrestling remains uncertain as she approaches free agency.

Reports suggest WWE are preparing a very impressive contract offer for Lynch, but AEW interest may drive her negotiation price up.

With 2024 proving to be an incredibly pivotal year in terms of professional wrestling contracts, many wrestlers have had to consider their future, including some top names in WWE. After around a year of speculation, the company finally managed to tie down Drew McIntyre to a long-term deal, while we also know that Seth Rollins won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, but questions still remain over Becky Lynch.

Having a contract that lasts around as long as her husband Seth Rollins’ previous deal, many assumed that, once The Visionary had committed to WWE, The Man would do the same, but little came out regarding an extension. Still, talk of Lynch’s future died down when Rhea Ripley was struck down with an injury and Monday Night Raw needed someone to step up in the women’s division.

Becky added to her impressive résumé by winning the Women’s World Championship on the 22nd of April, and, with gold around her waist, it became hard to see how Lynch could depart the company, but she only held the title for 33 days, losing it in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, and she now has no immediate direction and reports have revealed just how soon her current deal will expire.

Lynch's Contract Will Expire This Week

She is yet to sign a new deal

Per an update from Fightful Select, it’s clarified that Becky Lynch’s current WWE deal is set to expire on the 1st of June, just four days from now, and that she is likely to receive very lucrative offers regarding her next move.

“Lynch's current WWE contract is set to expire on June 1, at which time she'll become a free agent unless a deal is reached before then. Lynch is expected by many in the industry to get the biggest offer of any woman in pro wrestling history.”

WWE will certainly be keen to keep Lynch on their books into the summer, so it’s not surprising to hear that they are preparing to table perhaps the highest contract offer to a woman in wrestling history, but her negotiation price will be driven up outside interest. Of course, it would be naive to think All Elite Wrestling wouldn’t approach Becky once she reaches free agency, although, Lynch herself is telling those in WWE that she isn’t letting her deal expire to facilitate an imminent move to AEW.

Lynch Was Spotted Looking Emotional On Raw

Despite her contract having less than a week left, it would still be difficult for many people to imagine Lynch wrestling elsewhere, but, after last night’s Raw had gone off the air, the 37-year-old took a moment to reflect in front of those in attendance. In footage that has been shared on social media, the Irishwoman was emotional in the ring as the crowd chanted ‘Thank you, Becky’, suggesting that, no matter where she appears next, she may choose to take a break and rest her body ahead of the next step.

With both WWE and AEW posing appealing options to Lynch, it will certainly be interesting to see where and when she chooses to appear next, as her current run reaches its end in just four days. As always, as more comes out about the future of Becky Lynch, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.