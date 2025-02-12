The before and after of Tatiana Suarez's injury recovery is yet further proof that you do not play MMA.

Suarez returned to the Octagon for a co-main event UFC championship bout during the UFC 312 pay-per-view card that took place on Saturday, the 8th of February.

Suarez, 34, had put together an impressive 10-fight unbeaten start to life in MMA, including brilliant UFC wins over Alexa Grasso, Carla Esparza, and Jessica Andrade. But, against Zhang Weili, Suarez came unstuck for the first time in her pro career — and lost by decision in her attempt to win the UFC women's strawweight championship.

The result was not the only headline moment from the women's fight, though, as Suarez appeared to tear her knee open on the fence of the cage. It was a particularly nasty injury that bled profusely at the time. Just days later, she posted a photograph to document her recovery — and the image is a reminder of how brutal the sport really is.

Before & After Shots of Tatiana Suarez's Injury Recovery

Images are a paintful reminder of how brutal the sport of mixed martial arts really is