Highlights The fight trailer for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou was released this week, with fans being full of praise for the masterpiece.

Now, behind the scenes footage has emerged of the two fighters filming it together, and it makes for rather awkward viewing.

AJ vs Ngannou takes place on the 8th of March, with the winner likely to fight the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua's next fight with Francis Ngannou has left boxing fans raving, with the blockbuster meeting in Riyadh fast approaching. Despite criticisms regarding events being held in Saudi Arabia, fans have not been left disappointed with the promotional content that has been put out for events in the country.

The promo for Ngannou's last fight with Tyson Fury quickly surpassed one million views, leaving fans eager for more. The promotion for this fight has not disappointed either, sparking a wild reaction from fans, who are all starting to get seriously excited for fight night on the 8th of March.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou trailer

DAZN's latest trailer began with Ngannou taking a phone call while walking through the streets of New York. A voice at the other end of the phone informs him that the Anthony Joshua fight is on, before the pair bump into each other.

The trailer then enters into what fans have called "movie-level" promotional content for the fight, with the pair beginning their bout on the streets of New York rather than waiting to meet in the ring. As the two fight on, they take their confrontation around the globe after being transformed into characters from the hit video game Street Fighter.

After behind the scenes footage was revealed, we got to look at the filming from the moment the trailer ended, and it makes for pretty awkward viewing, it must be said. It ends with both fighters 'knocking each other out,' something that is very unlikely to happen come fight now.

The future of the heavyweight division

The winner of Joshua vs Ngannou will likely fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk

Both men will be fighting for more than pride when they meet on the 8th of March after Eddie Hearn confirmed that the plan is for the winner of this fight to come up against the winner of Tyson Fury's title fight with Oleksandr Usyk in May.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been one of the most anticipated fights on the boxing circuit since The Gypsy King's return to the ring. However, Joshua will surely be more motivated to take on Usyk after losing twice to the Ukrainian. Ngannou, meanwhile, will be motivated to take on Fury after a setback at the hands of the WBC heavyweight champion in October. The former UFC heavyweight champion knocked Fury down once in the third round, but it was not enough, as The Gypsy King took the victory on the judges' scorecards to win via split decision.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though, we know exactly what can happen in boxing, so one step at a time. First things first, we see what happens between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou next weekend, then we see what happens between Fury and Usyk in May. Only then can we start to think about what's next for the heavyweight division.