Nestled in unassuming countryside just outside Northampton, a gaggle of old farm buildings house a hoard of F1 memorabilia and a burgeoning business aiming to bring the sport to fans in a way never done before.

This area is home to Memento Exclusives, founded by Barry Gough, a former F1 mechanic who was motivated to try and literally turn rags to riches as he could not turn a blind eye to the amount of waste that the sport and the teams were producing over the course of a season in the 90s and early 00s.

Now powering F1 Authentics, the home for bespoke F1 memorabilia from furniture incorporating old race car parts to race-worn driver suits and brilliantly detailed F1 showcars, Memento has come a long way since Barry's first thoughts about trying to re-use the vast amount of eventually unneeded stuff that gets produced over an F1 year, and GIVEMESPORT was among those luckily enough to take a behind the scenes tour of the site recently to see how it all comes together.

"When I worked in F1 there was so much waste," Barry says when discussing how his idea first came about.

"In those days, like 20 years ago, we used to have ten chassis and now you've only got two chassis.

"There was definitely a lot more waste in the olden days than there is now. We get brakes, planks, gear ratios, all that stuff from most teams [to re-use.] But yeah, when I worked in Formula One, even the team kit used to get burned at the end of the season or shredded. Why would you do that?

"Wheel rims and stuff like that always went to a landfill, so much waste. But when you worked in it, you didn't see it was waste. It was just like, 'I'm not using that anymore, now that goes and you go get a new one!'

"I could see the potential then. When I was at BAR a long time ago, I used to buy all the team clothing at the end of the season and then I set up a website and you could sell it online and that's really how it started."

A business that has boomed since, our tour started in the 'Treasure Trove.'

Essentially one of the old farm buildings on the site, as the shutters went up you could see how it earned its name. A plethora of old F1 car parts were revealed, waiting to be potentially used in a unique piece of furniture in the future.

Old bits from the likes of Force India, BMW Sauber, McLaren, Renault, and many more, adorned the shelving units, whilst a Jordan moped parked in the corner also caught the eye - we wondered how many times team owner Eddie might have scooted around on it.

It was an area you could spend the entire day in by itself, but ultimately there was a lot more to see on our tour, with us moving onto the showcars.

If you've been at a Grand Prix or a motorsport event in the past few years, there's a good chance you will have seen one of Memento's products in the flesh.

Thanks to ties with most of the grid, Memento are tasked with building showcars, either for commercial or private clients, which can then be shipped all over the world if required.

Memento see themselves almost as an 11th F1 team and it is easy to see why once you see the operation in full swing, with them replicating the real life F1 cars perfectly in showcar form - and even including extra bespoke aerodynamic features if the client requires.

The plans they are sent are followed to the exact milimetre and they produce the cars, taking about five weeks from start to finish, with the final product looking every bit the real deal as the ones that hit the race track every other weekend, save for the internal workings like the power unit and gearbox.

Our day ended with perhaps arguably the team's most famous product of all, meanwhile.

Whilst the showcars are hugely impressive and the array of different products being engineered from old F1 parts are of great appeal to any motorsport fan, it is the Red Bull F1 sim that the team has made that has perhaps created the most headlines since its reveal earlier this year.

Worth £100k if you get the version with the front-wing attached, the sim has been built to the exact CAD data from Red Bull's all-conquering RB18 from the 2022 season, meaning it's the closest many of us will get to sitting inside the cockpit of an F1 car.

After eventually finding a way to scramble in over the huge sidepods, you really do appreciate how in shape the drivers must be to settle in the seat, weaving their legs through a narrow gap into the monocoque to reach the pedals.

The sim comes fully equipped with the F1 game, and you quickly find yourself immersed. It's a statement piece, and if you have that kind of money we cannot recommend one enough.

That wrapped up our tour, but things only seem to be getting started at Memento:

"We want to get our auction platform to sell race cars, ex-race cars, running race cars," says Barry as he looks to the years ahead.

"One of the targets in the next couple of years is to sell a car on there for £1m+. We want to do more with our re-engineered products, bringing that back to life and telling the story.

"We want to get the business to £100m turnover and that would be a good story in itself because it started from nothing."

Barry's quotes are quite telling. This is a business that has really boomed in recent years but you get the impression that, actually, there's a great deal more to come in the future.

Exciting times, and for a company whose slogan is 'Own The Moment,' it was very kind of them to hand us our own slice of F1 history just before we left.

The train back from Northampton had us carrying a little bit more than we arrived with, then, as thoughts entered the mind over just where the perfect place back at home would be for a 2010 Force India left-hand brake duct.

To find out more about Memento Exclusives, visit their website here: https://mementoexclusives.com/

And for your chance to own your own special piece of F1 memorabilia, head to the F1 Authentics site here: https://www.f1authentics.com/