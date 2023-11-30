WWE has been very entertaining and engaging on TV in recent years and fans have been enjoying the fantastic content being delivered every week by Triple H and his team of incredibly talented writers and staff.

However, no matter what happens on TV, fans always seem way more interested in the behind-the-scenes stories and gossip that emerges online about the company that fans dedicate several hours of their week too.

So, with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT takes you through 15 behind-the-scenes facts that, even for the most avid of fans, are simply hard to believe are true...

16 Backstage fights are very common

Two wrestlers feuding on TV doesn't mean that they don't like each other backstage, but real-life fights between talent backstage really aren't as uncommon as some people would have you think.

If reports are to be believed, sometimes talent who work together on-screen really actually don't like each other behind-the-scenes, and that's being evidenced right now with reports of a feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins being planned for January 2024.

Sometimes, there's even fights between the wrestlers, whether physical or verbal, that go on backstage when there are creative differences between talent. There's been well-known examples of that in AEW over the last two years, but don't think it doesn't happen in WWE too.

15 Crowd reactions are often piped in

WWE crowds can be unpredictable at the best of times, meaning that WWE sometimes has to deal with the fans in attendance cheering for someone who the creative team wants to see booed, and vice versa.

That issue was easy to overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic, as without fans in attendance, WWE piped in crowd noises during the ThunderDome era, making it clear for all to see who the heel and faces were in each segment.

However, that bad habit has spread into WWE now, even though fans have returned. For example, the company is often accused of pipping in boos for Dominik Mysterio, ensuring that the 'nuclear reactions' he's been getting continue, and are even enhanced.

You'd think that, to do their jobs properly, WWE commentators are aware of everything that's going to happen on TV, but that isn't always the case.

For example, at Survivor Series 2023, Michael Cole and Corey Graves didn't know that CM Punk was going to return to the company, with Triple H not altering the commentary team ahead of time.

Cole and Graves were told to stay quiet during the return, something that fans praised them for, but in other segments where the commentators do speak, WWE wants their reactions to big moments to be as organic and real as possible.

13 Attendance figures aren't always real

WWE claims that WrestleMania 32 was attended by over 100,000 people in April 2016, but that isn't entirely accurate. Independent reports at the time claim that the real attendance was actually just shy of 81,000.

Vince McMahon always wanted WWE shows to feel as great as possible, which is why he inflated the attendance figures for big events throughout history.

The justification from the company was that everyone in the building that night, including wrestlers, staff and crew resulted in the 101,763 figure, rather than the 80,709 figure of paying-ticketed fans that is believed to be true.

12 Female WWE Superstars are paid less

The gender pay gap in WWE isn't nearly as bad as it is in other sports, but there's no getting away from the fact that the women in WWE are paid less than the men, regardless of their spot on the card.

In figures released for WWE's highest-paid stars of 2023, prior to CM Punk's return, only two of the top 12 are females. The point is driven home even more when you consider that Ronda Rousey, who was one of the company's top earners, left after SummerSlam 2023 and is now a free agent, going on to work for Ring of Honor.

Becky Lynch is believed to be WWE's highest-paid female star, with a base salary of $3 million a year, but she's still earning four times less than Brock Lesnar, who reports claim has a base salary of $12 million each year.

11 Props need to be pre-approved

For wrestlers, one of the most important things that needs a lot of work is the gimmick. Becoming a main eventer in WWE is the goal for every wrestler, but being fantastic in the ring won't cut it alone. For that, props might be used sometimes to either engage the WWE Universe, or enrich the heat their character generates from the fans in attendance.

While these props are brought in by the wrestlers themselves, to some extent, they need to get them approved by the company. Superstars are not allowed to bring props out on TV without getting them approved by the management. This doesn’t apply to wrestlers having creative freedom, which WWE doesn’t give to everyone.

10 Social media restrictions

WWE ensures that all talent follows a social media code of conduct, which isn't too uncommon for companies with the size and reach of WWE. Things are much better now since Triple H has taken the lead, as Vince McMahon had pretty strict rules regarding the social media activity of stars when he was in charge.

Numerous controversies regarding the Twitch accounts of stars also came out a few years ago. However, the restrictions seem to be removed now. While wrestlers are smart enough to use the medium to enhance their character work and rivalries, Vince wanted to monitor every move the stars made, and also share in the profits.

9 Promos are often scripted

Sometimes it seems like WWE Superstars are speaking from the heart during their promos, but more often than not, that's not the case.

Only a select few WWE stars, such as Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and the returning CM Punk are able to cut promos that haven't been pre-written by the writing staff.

If promos haven't been written word-for-word, the creative team will create several bullet points for a wrestler to hit during their time in front of the audience on the mic, ensuring that all of the story beats are hit ahead of a big match or feud starting.

8 Getting fan reaction isn’t everything

You'd think that becoming beloved by the fans is the way to get pushed to the top of WWE, but sometimes, if it isn't what management wants, it doesn't work out that way.

Take the case of Zack Ryder in 2011, for example. The former WWE Superstar became the company's most beloved star, but because Vince McMahon didn't want to push him, the reactions he was getting didn't amount to anything.

In fact, Ryder was 'punished' in the eyes of many for getting over in spite of WWE's booking, not because of it. You'd think that the boss would have wanted to make the most of his popular star, but that isn't how things panned out.

Again, things are slightly different now that Triple H is in charge, as 'The Game' has shown more of a willingness to listen to what the fans are saying, but at the end of the day the sentiment remains the sam, WWE needs to want to push you for anything to happen...

7 Wrestlers have to pay for their own transportation

Another shocking fact about WWE comes with transportation. Knowing the hectic schedule of WWE Superstars and the daily travel needed to fulfill their commitments to numerous shows, it is always assumed that the transportation is arranged, and paid for, by the company itself.

However, this happens only for a select few Superstars, and it's ironically enough those at the top of the card who tend to be paid the highest.

Mostly, the wrestlers have to pay for their own transportation to reach the different arenas and perform. Not only that, wrestlers also have to pay for their own wrestling gear to for their characters. Only select top stars are allowed to reimburse their transportation charges and their wrestling gear charges.

You won't be ridiculed for not believing this one too, as a FOX reporter simply couldn't get her head around the fact that WWE didn't cover the transport of its wrestlers when she was told it by Bayley during an interview several years ago.

6 Vince McMahon wanted WWE to be an adult show

Whilst WWE's target audience is children, a market that it's really thriving in right now, that wasn't Vince McMahon's original vision for his product. The former WWE owner wanted to the company to be targetted towards more of an adult audience, and that was clear for all to see with some of the storylines and angles that he had play out on Raw and SmackDown each week.

However, as WWE continued to grow, the feeling was that more sponsor-friendly content was the way to go for sponsors and advertisers. Whilst creating content tailored to adults may have led to more engaging television, the feeling was that there was more money to be made in tailoring their output to a younger audience.

5 Wrestlers aren't employees

Wrestlers signed to WWE aren't able to wrestle for other companies, expect in special circumstances like when NOAH were granted permission to book Shinsuke Nakamura in January 2023. However, despite that, WWE Superstars are deemed to be employees rather than independent contractors.

The policy has been highly criticised by fans and pundits. The fact WWE talent are essentially freelancers, who are afforded healthcare by the company, but are still majorly prohibited from working with other organisations at the same time is a controversial one, and often one that people simply don't believe.

4 Injuries are covered

As noted, WWE's talent aren't afforded healthcare, a policy that many believe to be incredibly surprising considering how wrestlers put their bodies through an incredible amount of wear and tear working for WWE.

Injury expenses are, however, believed to be covered by the company when a wrestler is hurt working on the job, but many fans struggle to believe that a comprehensive healthcare plan isn't given to the talent.

3 Vince McMahon's crazy pitch for his children

Vince McMahon had some crazy storylines play out on WWE TV, particularly during the Attitude Era, but even more bonkers are angles that were pitched but DIDN'T make it to television.

One of the craziest pitches from Vince involved his daughter Stephanie McMahon, where it'd be revealed that he was the father to his daughter's child, something that's frankly disgusting.

To make matters even worse, the storyline was supposed to culminate with it being revealed that Stephanie's baby didn't belong to her father, but rather her brother, Shane McMahon. Thankfully, the storyline didn't make it to TV, but it's really quite hard to believe that Vince ever even suggested the pitch.

2 CM Punk has a 'behaviour clause' in his WWE contract

Finishing on a contemporary example, CM Punk is back in WWE, but fans might be interested to know that he doesn't have the same contract as the rest of his WWE colleagues, at least as far as they're concerned.

CM Punk is only in WWE now because of a backstage fight he had at AEW All In 2023, where an incident with Jack Perry led to his suspension, and a week later, his dismissal from the company.

As such, WWE reportedly inserted a 'behaviour clause' into Punk's deal. While specifics about the clause and what it means aren't known, many have speculated that it allows higher-ups to fire Punk if his behaviour isn't up to scratch.