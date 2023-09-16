Highlights The Rock's surprise return to WWE SmackDown created an electric atmosphere, as no one knew about his plans in advance, and it's rare to keep returns a secret in the age of social media.

The Rock's reception from the crowd was monstrous, showcasing his status as one of WWE's biggest legends.

The Rock's backstage footage revealed his excitement and love for performing live for the WWE Universe, leaving fans wondering what's next for him in WWE, possibly including a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Last night, WWE saw the return of The Great One. The People's Champion. The Brahma Bull. Okay, you get it. Yes, SmackDown played host to the return of none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and boy were the crowd excited to see him!

Of course they were, it's The Rock, one of the all-time greats of the business and somehow his return was kept under wraps and as a complete surprise to the WWE Universe. In 2023, it's VERY hard to keep returns a secret due to social media and news quickly spreading, but this time it was different, it felt like no one knew about the plans in place, and boy was the reception electric.

The Rock's return to WWE SmackDown

With Pat McAfee in the ring alongside Austin Theory, the two were battling it out on the microphone up until the latter mentioned the people. By the people, we mean the WWE audience and the spectators. Of course, if you insult the people, you're insulting The People's Champ. Cue The Rock's music hitting.

The pop, which can be heard in the above video clip, was absolutely monstrous for The Rock. This is down to the fact he's one of the company's biggest legends, but it's also down to the fact no one knew he was going to be there. That's how good it is to keep things a secret if possible.

The Rock made his way down to the ring and then unloaded on Theory, both verbally and physically. It went from telling him to shut his mouth, to getting the audience to chant 'you're an a**hole.' It truly was peak The Rock, and everyone in the arena and watching at home was loving it.

The Rock's WWE Championships WWE Champion 8 times WCW Champion 2 times WWF Intercontinental Champion 2 times WWF Tag Team Champion 5 times Royal Rumble Winner 1 time (2000)

Then, the physical stuff began. As Theory landed a cheap shot to The Rock, he was met with a Spinebuster and The People's Elbow, much to the delight once again of those in attendance. It truly was a great return for The Great One and everyone absolutely loved it, but maybe no one loved it more than the man himself.

Footage has since emerged on social media of The Rock waiting in Gorilla position for his music to drop so that he could make his way out to the arena. In the clip, he can be seen pumping himself up and waiting for the moment to arrive. Then, when his music drops and the crowd reacts, he can't help but let out a wry smile before walking out to the millions... and millions of Rock fans.

How many years has he been doing this? How many times has he waited backstage for his music to hit? Well, we've lost count, but still, even to this day and after all these years, he still gets so excited, and he still gets that buzz of performing live for the WWE Universe. The wry smile at the end tells its own story.

What's next for WWE and The Rock, no one knows. He obviously won't be back full-time, no one truly expects that, but maybe, just maybe he'll stick around for a bit or get a bit more involved now that a certain cousin of his is top dog. The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania has to happen, and we're all here for it!