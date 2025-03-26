Summary Pivotal returns can create unforgettable moments in WWE history.

Newly-released footage reveals Triple H's conversation with a fellow Hall of Famer on the night of his iconic MSG return.

Triple H's Hall of Fame induction headlines 2025's WWE Hall of Fame class, honoring his storied career.

The WWE is a moments business. An industry that thrives on raucous reactions, the company has experienced countless timeless moments throughout their storied history. It is these moments that stay in the minds of fans and keep them coming back. Whether it is a Money in the Bank cash-in, a surprise title change or a debut, these circumstances can produce hair-raising moments.

However, nothing betters that than a perfectly executed return. From Edge in 2020 to John Cena in 2008, a return when least expected can blow the roof off an arena. One return that is adored is that of Triple H at Madison Square Garden, with newly-released footage revealing the Game's doubts.

Having not been since May 21, 2001, owing to a torn quad, Triple H's return to the squared circle eight months later is one of WWE's most memorable returns. Pursuing a successful tag run with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as the Two Man Power Trip, the King of King's quad came off the bone, marking the first big injury of the Hall of Famer's career. Managing to finish the match he injured himself in, Hunter sailed off into the sunset to rehab before his iconic return at MSG. Speaking to his wife, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H lifted the lid on that very night.

A doubtful Game didn't expect a loud reaction

Stephanie McMahon is embarking on a run in which she will be speaking to numerous household WWE Superstars, discussing all the topics that fans want to hear about. Having her husband on the first episode, Triple H, the pair discussed the moment that the Game tore his quad and the consequent return at Madison Square Garden.

Stephanie revealed it was the first time she had seen the King of Kings doubting himself. She further divulged that Hunter opened up on how nervous he was before returning, noting he didn't think the WWE Universe would 'care'.

“When it comes to big returns, that doubt hits everybody. Steve Austin pulled me aside that day at Madison Square Garden and said ‘This place is sold out, they will chant your name and blow the roof off the place. Forget that other BS’ which I didn’t do. I stood behind the curtain thinking ‘please give a s***’ and then they erupted.”

Triple H's Hall of Fame Career

The Game will be honoured in April

A career in which he won 14 World Titles, it was announced earlier this year that Triple H would be headlining the Class of 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. Having enjoyed a fruitful experience inside the squared circle, working alongside the likes of Evolution and D-Generation X, the King of Kings will find himself a two-time inductee when April rolls around. A decision that many within the WWE Universe can't question, the rest of the announced inductees have fans equally excited.