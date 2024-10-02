Southampton owner Dragan Solak is reportedly concerned by the club's poor start to the Premier League campaign, having seen the Saints pick up just one point from their opening six games to begin the league campaign under Russell Martin - but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that it isn't entirely Martin's fault for their slow beginning to the fixture list, blaming former recruitment techniques for their downfall.

Saints lost their first four fixtures of the season to sit bottom of the league pointless, falling short to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United before finally picking up their first point of the campaign at home to Ipswich Town - albeit with the Tractor Boys scoring in the final minute of the game. That was followed up with their worst result yet in a 3-1 loss to Bournemouth, and with Arsenal and Manchester City coming up, they may yet slip further down the table - though Martin isn't fully to blame, says Crook.

Crook: Southampton Owner 'Concerned' at Slow Start

The reporter believes that Russell Martin isn't entirely to blame

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Crook stated that Serbian owner Solak, is 'concerned' by the club's poor start to the campaign - though he believed that Martin isn't entirely to blame, with the transfer window two summers ago being key to their downfall. Crook posted:

"Understand Southampton owner Dragan Solak is concerned by the club's poor start to the season. "Russell Martin will inevitably get the most scrutiny but surely has credit in the bank from last season. I'd argue recruitment going back to when they were relegated has fallen short..."

Martin revealed to reporters after the Bournemouth game that he was angry about the first-half performance and admitted that there were "bigger problems than he thought" after being questioned over his team selection.

Southampton Recruitment Has Set Them Back Years

The Saints have been wasteful with money

Southampton's recruitment at the start of the 2022/23 season was nothing short of terrible, in hindsight. The Saints brought in a relatively inexperienced goalkeeper in Gavin Bazunu to jump from League One to the top-flight, whilst players such as Armel Bella-Kotchap, Sekou Mara, Duje Caleta-Car and Juan Larios were bought in.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Results so far, 2024/25 season Opponent Venue (H/A) Final score Newcastle United A 0-1 Nottingham Forest H 0-1 Brentford A 1-3 Manchester United H 0-3 Ipswich Town H 1-1 Bournemouth A 1-3

Bazunu remains at the club though he is now second-choice behind Aaron Ramsdale, and wasn't anywhere near Premier League quality in the relegation campaign as a youngster who needed to learn the division. Meanwhile, Bella-Kotchap has only played in 10 games since the start of last season, Mara departed for Strasbourg after just four league goals in 50 games and Caleta-Car only played 13 league games before joining Lyon.

Their only solid signings were Romeo Lavia from Manchester City, who was flipped to Chelsea for a huge profit, whilst Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie have been solid enough on the south coast.

Their January signings that season were even worse. Mislav Orsic was highly-billed but became an absolute flop after just one league appearance saw him move on, Paul Onuachu has only made 11 league appearances with no goals after coming in as a top striker, James Bree has been a bit-part player and Kamaldeen Sulemana hasn't impressed at all so far with just two league goals in 43 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton only got 25 points in their previous full Premier League campaign.

It's light and day away from this summer's signings, with young, cheap yet talented English talent being sourced alongside former England stars in Adam Lallana and Ramsdale - but as Crook states, the backfall from the transfers two seasons ago could be their downfall.

Related David Seaman Questions Aaron Ramsdale's England Chances at Southampton Aaron Ramsdale has become a regular starter again in the Premier League but David Seaman has questioned his move to Southampton for his future

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.