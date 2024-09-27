Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is prepared to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the starting XI, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Blues star currently out of the team.

Chilwell was a regular feature last season for the Blues when he wasn't injured, even taking the captain's armband under Mauricio Pochettino in eight of his 13 Premier League appearances. He has yet to feature for the Blues this season in the league, but having come on in the League Cup game against Barrow on Wednesday evening, it shows there remains a chance for Chilwell to shine - and Jacobs believes that if he can nail down the tactical role, his chances of minutes in west London may not be over yet.

Chilwell Was Told He Would 'Struggle' For Minutes

The left-back hasn't featured in a Premier League squad this season

Enzo Maresca told the press after Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Manchester City earlier this season that the defender and Raheem Sterling would struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge, which could be a problem with Chilwell on a reported £200,000-per-week.

Ben Chilwell's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Assists 1 =12th Crosses Per Game 0.7 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Clearances Per Game 1.3 8th Match rating 6.47 20th

Whilst Sterling has departed to join Arsenal on loan, Chilwell remains at Chelsea and with others ahead of him in the pecking order, he now has another three months until he even has the possibility to move elsewhere - which could prove beneficial.

Jacobs: Chilwell Thinking 'More About Chelsea Than a Move'

The left-back is ready to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Chilwell has time to learn and seek Maresca's demands in terms of what the Italian wants him to produce on the left side of defence - and although other stars have already got that skill set, the star would rather stay at Chelsea and learn than move on.

"Behind the scenes, he's got five days a week to learn the system and adapt his game. And I think Chilwell will actually be thinking more about Chelsea than an exit at this point, and more about the next few months before the window opens. "Keeping himself under the radar, working hard at Cobham to try and show that he can play in the system and to see whether he can change the manager's mind - because that would be his preference, to stay where he is and play regularly."

Chilwell Must Play Soon to Realise England Ambitions

The left-back will fall out of the picture quickly if he doesn't play

With Marc Cucurella fitting better into Maresca's plans and Renato Veiga also being in their ranks, Chilwell is struggling for minutes and it is tough to envisage him getting that crucial game time in a blue shirt anytime soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Chilwell has 21 caps for England, scoring one goal.

A more traditional left-back as opposed to one who can play in an inverted manner, the England defender does need game time, and given that Maresca made it clear earlier in the season that he wouldn't be in contention for minutes all too often, the former Leicester City star must either adapt before the January window or it could well be that he departs for pastures new to pick up game time.

There is another two years until the next international tournament, and so Chilwell has a lot of time to find form and find his way back into the setup under whoever the new manager may be. But with competition from the likes of Luke Shaw, Lewis Hall and more, he needs to act soon before his chances are far gone through a lack of game time.

Related Cole Palmer Gives Damning Assessment of Man United’s Defending for Chelsea Goal Cole Palmer reflects on his favourite Chelsea goal to date, scored against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-09-24.