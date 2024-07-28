Highlights Belal Muhammad shocked the world to win the welterweight title in Manchester with a dominant performance over Leon Edwards.

While predominately having a wrestling background, Muhammad's striking was impressive.

'Rocky' will be looking to exact his revenge in a potential rematch at the end of the year.

Belal Muhammad shocked the world and spoiled the party with a unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards in Manchester to claim the welterweight title.

'Remember the Name' had to wait very patiently for his shot at UFC gold. Unbeaten in 10 fights heading into UFC 304, it was hard to deny the newly-crowned champion a crack at the title following his impressive wins over Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns.

In the toughest test of his career to date, though, Muhammad put in a career-defining performance and passed with flying colours.

It takes a lot of bottle to travel to enemy territory and take the belt from the champion competing in his home country. However, Muhammad's willingness and bravery saw him handsomely rewarded as he now looks ahead to life as a UFC titleholder.

Muhammad's Striking Caught Edwards off Guard

The newly crowned champion was once again dominant on the mat

It was evident from the first bell what Muhammad's game plan was, and he executed it perfectly. 'Remember the Name' quickly backed Edwards up to the fence before securing the takedown.

Despite looking a little taken back by the takedown, Edwards was able to stand and reverse the position against the fence and landing knees to the body.

'Rocky' was then able to land a couple of straights from his southpaw stance, making Muhammad guess a little bit. Then came the short sharp shots from Belal.

His uppercut to the body and a shot upstairs shocked Edwards before dumping 'Rocky' to the mat, handing Muhammad the first round.

The second round started exactly where the first left off, with Muhammad in complete control as he backed Edwards against the fence and stung him with a few strikes as well as letting his jab work go.

The challenger dominated the rest of the round with his flawless grappling before Edwards tripped Muhammad and controlled the back end of the round.

Edwards' best moment arguably came in round three. With 'Rocky' needing a real confidence booster, he was taken down at the start of the round before reversing the position and taking Muhammad's back.

'Rocky' spent most of the round looking for a finish in the form of a submission as the loyal home fans did their best to cheer on the British star.

Alas, he was unable to secure the finish, giving Muhammad the chance to come back in the championship rounds and attempt to swing the fight back in his favour.

Round four saw 'Remember the Name' surprisingly enjoy a lot of success in the stand-up department as he was willing to stand and trade with 'Rocky.'

The fifth and final round. With Edwards arguably 3-1 down, the champion had five minutes to secure a finish from the jaws of defeat after a slow 20 minutes.

While landing some straight shots, Edwards was eventually taken to the mat. With time running out, Edwards' title was slowly starting to drift away.

With the crowd roaring and cheering the hometown star, Edwards managed to get on top and land some brutal shots which cut Muhammad badly. Despite the late onslaught, it was too late.

The official judges' scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 to hand Muhammad the welterweight title in what was a dominant performance from 'Remember the Name.'

Muhammad's Immediate Reaction to Being Crowned Champion

The new king appeared emotional as his family entered the cage

After spoiling the party in Manchester, despite boos from the crowd, Muhammad appeared lost for words after the welterweight strap was wrapped around his waist.

As his family entered the Octagon, Muhammad was visibly emotional. Speaking to Daniel Cormier after the fight, the newly crowned champion said: "My family and people in Palestine are facing the real fight, this fight was easy. My coaches are killing it, you may not know their names but you will. I'm no Khabib or GSP, I'm my own man and you have to respect me."

While some fans believe that his style isn't entertaining, no one can deny Muhammad now as we enter a new era in the welterweight division.

No one can begrudge his moment and the night certainly belongs to 'Remember the Name' after a jaw-dropping performance in Manchester.