Highlights Belal Muhammad defied the odds and became the new welterweight champion with a relentless performance at UFC 304.

Muhammad's dominant display included a 68% strike rate and nine successful takedowns out of 13 attempts against Leon Edwards.

Local fighter Tom Aspinall also impressed at UFC 304, securing another fast win to keep his heavyweight title aspirations alive.

UFC 304 certainly lived up to its expectations on the 27th of July; with a card stacked full of English fighters, the Manchester crowd was in high spirits throughout the night. Well, that was until Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision to be crowned the new welterweight champion.

With the Co-op Live Arena packed out to the rafters, UFC fans were probably expecting an easy night’s work for the welterweight champion. Having fought before in 2021, with a disappointing no contest outcome, supporters of the West Country fighter were made to wait all night for their man to take to the Octagon. Muhammad, meanwhile, had been made to wait a long time himself for his chance at fighting Edwards again, unbeaten since they last fought. Beating names like Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns, Dana White had no other option than to allow him a chance at the title.

At 36, many may have thought that last night was last chance saloon for Muhammad, yet he defied all odds and became the first fighter over 35 years old to beat a reigning champion.

Belal Muhammad Becomes New Welterweight Champion

Muhammad and his team were probably not naive enough to realise UFC 304 was his last chance at being the number one in the welterweight division, so a perfectly executed game plan was needed. From the word go, he came out swinging and was relentless throughout, keeping Edwards on the back foot for the majority. On their feet, he landed a successful 192 out of 281 strikes, a major 68% strike rate. Not only was he lethal on his feet, but he also managed nine successful takedowns out of his 13 attempts – including this one that can be seen below.

Ouch, can probably be the only way to describe what just happened. A brutal piece of work from Muhammad. His work gave the judges a tough decision, although the third round unanimously went to Edwards, the final scorecards read 47-48, 47-48, and 46-49. A massive upset for the Manchester crowd.

What Belal Muhammad Said After UFC 304

Post fight, Muhammad took aim at Edwards, taking a dig at his long wait for the rematch: "Yeah, I'll give him a rematch in three years. Let him work his way back up. I mean, I thought it was a dominant fight, there's really no need for a rematch and I don't think he had that long [enough] reign as the champion where he's entitled to a rematch.

"For me, I came into his hometown in front of his people, in enemy territory – so it was all a layup for him, but I blocked it."

Elsewhere at UFC 304

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though, for the travelling fans, as local fighter Tom Aspinall produced another astonishing win to keep his interim heavyweight title. Another fight which ended in the first round for Aspinall, dispatching Curtis Blaydes in just 60 seconds after an onslaught of ground strikes. A quick night for the Brit, the Atherton-born fighter only had a 40-minute drive back to his hometown. However, his journey home probably wasn’t in the forefront of his mind. The more concerning matter is when he will get a shot at the real deal and get his chance to fight Jon Jones.