Belal Muhammad has unleashed a fiery attack on Sean Strickland via social media, sparking outrage among fans who feel he crossed the line with his harsh comments.

The highly anticipated UFC 312 main event will see former middleweight champion Sean Strickland face off against current titleholder Dricus du Plessis, but the former's rivalries outside the Octagon, particularly with welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, continues to stir up drama ahead of the fight.

Strickland has frequently targeted Muhammad with contentious remarks in interviews and speeches, and, as a result, the welterweight champion has struck back with a tweet that has sparked widespread discussion among UFC fans.

Belal Muhammad's Tweet About Sean Strickland

The champion has mentioned Strickland's upbringing & abusive father

In his post which has since gone viral, Muhammad took aim at Strickland’s personal life and passive fighting style. He took issue with the prospect of the American earning a world title despite his overuse of ‘teeping’ during UFC 302, when the 33-year-old beat Paulo Costa in what proved to be a rather underwhelming affair.

Muhammad further contrasted Strickland’s unexciting approach to fighters like Nassourdine Imavov and Khamzat Chimaev, who have both secured impressive stoppage wins over big names like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker respectively.

Belal Muhammad & Sean Strickland's professional MMA records (as of 03/02/25) Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland Fights 28 35 Wins 24 29 Losses 3 6 No contests 1 0

Muhammad’s post on X read: “Crazy that Chimaev finished Whittaker and Imavov finished Izzy but the guy that teeped Costa 150 times is getting the title shot. But we all know he’s good at crying and using his mouth. No diddy I just heard it from his dad.”