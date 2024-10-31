The UFC's final pay-per-view event of 2024 is now in need of a new main event. welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, has revealed that he has unfortunately suffered a nasty injury to his foot which has forced him to withdraw from his first scheduled title defence against top contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, at UFC 310 in December. The 36-year-old has shared images of his injury on social media, and it is understandable when looking at the damage sustained to his foot why he had to withdraw from the bout despite wanting to be an extremely active champion.

Following the news of Muhammad's injury, news has also surfaced that the UFC may be about to call on a man who has already helped them on multiple occasions this year to save the pay-per-view event, which is scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 7th of December.

Belal Muhammad Won't be Defending his Welterweight Title at UFC 310

Muhammad was originally pencilled in to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event

Close

Muhammad posted a statement to X this afternoon explaining his injury situation and also shared some pretty gruesome images of his foot on Instagram.

Muhammad has revealed that following catching a bone infection in his foot, he was told by doctors that he could not have any physical activity for six weeks, which essentially rules him out of defending his title before the end of 2024.

Belal Muhammad's Professional MMA Record (as of 31/10/24) 28 fights 24 wins 3 losses By knockout 5 1 By submission 1 0 By decision 18 2 No contests 1

UFC Want to Book Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev as New UFC 310 Main Event

If the fight materialises, it would be Pereira's fourth title defence of the year

Alex Pereira could be about to save yet another UFC main event as according to MMA Mania, the promotion has reached out to 'Poatan' about the possibility of facing the number one contender for his light heavyweight title, Magomed Ankalaev, who fought just last weekend at UFC 308, in the new main event at UFC 310.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira became the quickest UFC fighter to get to three title defences this year, doing it in just 175 days.

If the fight between Pereira and Ankalaev materialises, it would mean that the Brazilian has essentially saved three pay-per-view main events this year. When the UFC was scrambling for a main event to headline April's UFC 300 card, he accepted a fight against Jamahal Hill.

Just two months later, when Conor McGregor suffered an injury which forced him out of his UFC 303 clash against Michael Chandler on just weeks' notice, Pereira stepped in to face Jiri Prochazka. Now, just weeks after turning back the challenge of Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 307, the popular knockout artist could be ready to accept his fourth fight of 2024.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 31/10/24) 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0