Highlights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad's long-awaited fight at UFC 304 is filled with drama and tension after a heated altercation this week.

They had a run-in at an elevator earlier in the fight week, and tension is spilling over in their face-off.

Edwards even tried to make Muhammad flinch by pretending to punch him but the challenger stayed cool and didn't even move a muscle.

UFC 304’s main event between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad has been in the works for over three years. Both fighters have been on an incredible run to this point, and it all culminates in a very intriguing fight, not only because of the stylistic genius of martial artists they both are, but because there is an extra layer of drama added after their run-ins this week. Fans will be juiced up for when they finally meet in the middle of the cage.

Muhammad hasn’t had much friction with opponents in the past. He has quietly - for better or worse - climbed the 170-pound rankings to put himself in an undeniable position to challenge for the belt. Edwards, on the other hand, hasn’t had the smoothest fight weeks in the past. During the UFC 296 press conference, Colby Covington, a notoriously painstaking trash talker, took his mental warfare to a no-fly zone.

Now, Edwards and Muhammad's fight week is its own drama.

UFC 304 Fight Week Drama

The tensions are high as we approach Saturday’s main event

Possibly overlooked by the UFC before his seemingly inevitable title shot, the hard-working Muhammad had been fighting forces bigger than what he could handle, but understands that he can gain leverage back by getting his hand raised this week. ‘Remember The Name’ was minding his business until he walked into an elevator filled with the Edwards’ team:

As displayed in the video, Edwards was the first to break the tension with an insult, and Muhammad did not take kindly to it. The drama spilled out into the hallway with insults being flung at one another from a distance. Jumping to Thursday’s press conference, Edwards is now famous for his epic “Headshot. Dead.” line that he delivered following an incredible last-minute knockout to win the belt.

So as the UFC 304 press conference wrapped up with the standard face-off, Muhammad imitates Edwards’ popular quote and holds his finger up to his opponent's temple. This was not received well by the champ, who tried to big-brother Muhammad, but the challenger did not flinch.

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2

Since entering the UFC in 2016, Muhammad, an Illinois native, has done nothing but improve drastically from camp-to-camp. He started his UFC tenure on a bit of a rocky road, but after 2018, Muhammad never looked back, remaining unbeaten with nine UFC wins. He is one of the most well-rounded fighters on the roster. Muhammad never settles when it comes to evolving, he is open about his intense training alongside UFC lightweight great, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Edwards is quite the opposite of Muhammad when it comes to style and training camps. Ironically, the Brit visited Nurmagomedov’s gym following the last loss of his career (Kamaru Usman, 2015), but realized he doesn’t have to leave the United Kingdom to be a champion. Edwards can grapple if necessary, but is an elite striker who has devastating timing and accuracy. When these two finally collide on Saturday night, it’s going to be something special.