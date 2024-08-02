Highlights Belal Muhammad shook up the world combat sports world when he became UFC welterweight champion at UFC 304.

One week on from his big win over Leon Edwards, he continues to shock onlookers as his first defense may well be feared challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad said the fight will ideally take place in November or December.

Last weekend at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad shocked the world and became UFC welterweight champion, putting in a career-best, dominant performance against Leon Edwards.

Despite Muhammad being just under a week removed from the biggest win of his MMA career, he is already focusing on the future and who his first challenger is going to be, rather than looking back at the past and praising himself for his win against the Brit.

During a recent appearance on the 'Anik and Florian Podcast,' Muhammad confirmed that he will be facing a highly-rated, undefeated fighter in his first UFC welterweight title defence.

Belal Muhammad to Face Shavkat Rakhmonov Later this Year

Muhammad confirmed that the undefeated Kazakh is next in line for a title shot

Last weekend at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards as the UFC welterweight champion and handed 'Rocky' his first MMA loss since 2015. In the first defence of his brand new UFC welterweight title, it looks like Muhammad is going to have to defeat another fighter who is on a long unbeaten streak if he wants to retain his newly won title.

In a recent appearance on the 'Anik and Florian Podcast,' hosted by UFC commentator Jon Anik and former UFC featherweight title challenger, Kenny Florian, Muhammad revealed that the first defence of his UFC welterweight title will come against the 18-0, undefeated phenom, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It was expected by many people that the Kazakh will be Muhammad's first challenger, but now that the newly crowned champion has confirmed who is next for him, the hype for the fight can start building.

"Shavkat is next. I’m going to start taking these guy’s zeros. I already took Sean Brady’s 0, Shavkat’s next.”

People Tell Muhammad 'Shavkat is Going to Kill Me'

But the new champ appears unfazed and ready for the challenge

So far in his six-fight UFC career, Rakhmonov hasn't really been tested yet and has practically walked through every opponent he has come up against. Some of the Kazakh's notable wins in the UFC come against highly-rated names such as Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny.

Despite being undefeated with an outstanding record of 18-0 with all 18 of his professional wins coming via finish (eight KOs, 10 submissions), Muhammad is supremely confident heading into the fight and has vowed to "break" him.

“You don’t want to get too comfortable. People are already telling me that Shavkat is going to kill me. That was probably the first tweet that came out from my haters. ‘He won’t do that to Shavkat, Shavkat will kill him’, I love that. I love that. I’m going to do the same thing to him. I’m going to go out there and break him, break him. Then they’ll say that about the next guy. By the end of my career, I’m going to be the best welterweight to ever do it. The way to do it, is to walk through these next guys."

Towards the back end of his podcast appearance, Muhammad also confirmed that the targeted date for his showdown with Rakhmonov will "ideally" be in November or December later this year. After having a previous champion in Leon Edwards who was one of the most inactive champions on the UFC roster, despite Muhammad not holding that much name value, it is good to see that he is looking at staying very active and will make regular defences of his title.