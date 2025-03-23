The UFC returned to the 02 Arena in London on Saturday night - and it's fair to say that the British fighters didn't have things all their own way on the main card. Fan favourite Molly McCann hung up her gloves after suffering a devastating first-round submission defeat, knocking the wind out of the sails of a packed crowd. Elsewhere, many bouts failed to deliver the action they had promised, with a high proportion going to the judges' scorecards.

Ultimately, it came down to Leon Edwards to try and send the fans home happy in his main event clash with American Sean Brady. 'Rocky' was looking to bounce back from his defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last July, where he lost his UFC Welterweight Championship.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Edwards blamed his performance on having to fight at 5am local time, giving little credit to Muhammmad himself for his unanimous decision victory. There was no such start time issue for his UFC London clash with Brady, as the fight took place at around 10:30pm.

Belal Muhammad Had No Sympathy For Leon Edwards During UFC London Defeat

Sean Brady Ran Out a Clear Winner at the 02 Arena