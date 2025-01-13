UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently recorded being kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight following a seating dispute with staff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas - and the footage has caused outrage in the MMA community.

The controversy arose on a plane that was set to depart Sin City for Los Angeles, where the Russian legend was sitting in an emergency row. As a result of his seat assignment, flight staff asked the former UFC Lightweight Champion if he would be willing to assist his fellow passengers in the event of an evacuation.

While Khabib's command of the English language is at a decent level by the standards of a non-native speaker, the message seemed to get lost in translation, resulting in the 36-year-old being asked to switch seats. When he refused, a supervisor was called to escort Nurmagomedov off the plane after an exchange of words.

The incident was recorded by a fellow passenger and uploaded to social media, where it quickly went viral. Since the footage emerged, many have expressed their sympathy for Khabib - including UFC lightweight Michael Chandler - who unleashed a passionate rant over the airline's decision to ban Nurmagomedov from flying as planned.

Belal Muhammad Sums Up Khabib's Removal From a Plane Perfectly

The welterweight champion pointed out that Nurmagomedov could have reacted very differently