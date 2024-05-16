Highlights Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad for the former's UFC welterweight title is confirmed for UFC 304 in Manchester.

Muhammad, when informed of his title shot in a main event, reacted in an unmissable manner.

Watch footage of the wholesome moment right here.

Belal Muhammad's reaction to hearing he's going to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 304 which takes place July 27 at Manchester inside the Co-Op Arena is just about as wholesome as it gets. The two fighters are competitively matched as Muhammad, the challenger, is unbeaten in 10 fights and collides with Edwards, the UFC welterweight champion and unbeaten in 14 bouts, in the main event of the evening.

The UFC boss Dana White confirmed the news in an address on social media. Via X, the site formerly known as Twitter, White said: "The main event — Leon Edwards facing Belal Muhammad, Leon is on a 13-fight unbeaten streak facing Belal Muhammad on a 10-fight winning streak."

Watch the announcement right here:

Belal Muhammad Had The Best Reaction When Informed of His Title Shot

Muhammad gets the chance to wrest Leon Edwards' world title from his waist

Shortly after White's announcement Thursday, Belal Muhammad was informed of the fight confirmation while he was in the gym. "No way," he said, with his eyes widening with excitement. He then burst into a smile and started high-fiving the people who were around him.

Watch Muhammad's reaction right here:

Muhammad has fought in the UFC since his 10th bout which he lost, dropping to 9-1 because of a unanimous decision to Alan Jouban. He's only lost two more times since then but has run a gauntlet of grueling fights, emerging triumphant against Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad and Edwards have fought once before, in a non-title bout, but the fight was ruled a no contest due to an accidental eye poke which rendered Muhammad unable to continue after two rounds. The coming showdown, a rematch of sorts, will have Edwards' UFC championship — which he has defended against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington — on the line.

UFC 304 is Looking Increasingly Stacked

Tom Aspinall will fight Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event

Regarding the rest of the card, White confirmed a huge slate of quality matches featuring big names.

"The co-main event will be interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall facing Curtis Blaydes," White confirmed. "This is a rematch from two years ago when Aspinall suffered an unfortunate knee injury. Aspinall has 14 wins all by finish and all but one is in the very first round. He's facing Curtis Blaydes who stopped surging Jailton Almeida at UFC 299."

"Also on the card is Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett — a fight they were both asking for, so we gave it to them. Mokaev vs Manuel Kape. These two do not like each other. And an amazing match-up with Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze. So there you have it ladies and gentlemen, we are coming back to Manchester, England … the crowd is incredible, brand new arena — if you don't know, now you know."

