Two goals from Randal Kolo Muani saw France earn a 2-1 win against Belgium in the Nations League, despite them being reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes left to play. Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off in the second half, but it had no impact on the scoreline.

The hosts fielded an eleven with none of their so-called golden generation and looked all the better for it in the opening minutes, with a sharp and energetic opening. Mike Maignan was by far the busier of the two keepers. It initially looked as though play would resume after William Saliba's challenge on Lois Openda, but after VAR had a look, the referee pointed to the spot. Youri Tielemens stepped forward to take the spot kick, but made a horrible mess of it, skying his kick high over the crossbar.

France then got a foothold in the game and on thirty-three minutes were awarded their own penalty, when Wout Faes was adjudged to have handled in the box. Up stepped PSG's Randal Kolo Muani to drive home the spot kick. It took Belgium a little while to gather themselves, but shortly before half-time, Timothy Castagne dropped a cross into the penalty area which Openda headed in.

The second half went on in similarly entertaining fashion. It appeared Manu Kone had given France the lead with a composed finish, but another lengthy VAR review disallowed the goal for a handball in the build-up. Shortly afterwards, Lucas Digne put in a great cross for Kolo Muani to head home his second.

Tchouameni was then sent off for France after picking up a second yellow card for bringing down Tielemens outside the penalty area, but they held on to secure a big win against their opponents. Les Bleus are now just a point behind Italy in Group A2, after their 4-1 win against Israel.

Belgium Statistics France 7 Shots on target 4 8 Shots off target 6 46 Possession (%) 54 3 Yellow Cards 4 9 Corners 4 10 Fouls 14

Belgium Player Ratings

Koen Casteels - 5/10

Although France had their periods in the game, the shot-stopper was not inundated with activity. Would have been disappointed not to have done better with France's second goal.

Zeno Debast - 6/10

Drove on in search of an equaliser and tested Maignan from long range.

Wout Faes - 6/10

Was naturally disappointed when VAR adjudged the defender to have handled in the penalty area in the first half.

Arthur Theat - 7/10

Very positive on the ball as he looked to get Belgium started on attacking forays into the French half.

Timothy Castagne - 7/10

Swashbuckling performance, put in a great cross for the equaliser by Openda.

Orel Mangala - 6/10

Battled on but the game became more challenging for him in the latter stages when France turned up the heat.

Youri Tielemans - 6/10

Made a dreadful hash of his penalty, which he blazed over, but regained his composure to get on the ball in the game.

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Kept Digne busy with his constant running, but wasn't able to find his usual killer moment.

Charles De Ketelaere - 5/10

Caught somewhat flat-footed at times and went into the book in the second half for a shirt tug.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Not as lively as he has been this season, but still went looking for the ball and tried to make things happen.

Lois Openda - 7/10

Proved himself a handful all night and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, prior to his neat headed goal shortly before half-time.

SUB - Maxim De Cupyer - 5/10

Came on midway through the second half but was unable to turn the tide for Belgium.

SUB - Aster Vranckx - 5/10

Like De Cupyer, he came on in the second half but didn't make much of an impact.

SUB - Arne Angels - 5/10

Thrown on late to try save the game.

SUB - Dodi Lukebakio - 5/10

Was unable to unlock France's defence.

France Player Ratings

Mike Maignan - 7/10

Had to be sharp in the opening 15 minutes as Belgium came hard at the French.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

Went into the referee's book early for a foul on Doku and was walking a tightrope from then on. But had the confidence to improve as the game went on and put in a great cross to create France's second goal.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Looked unthreatened throughout most of the match.

William Saliba - 5/10

Endured a challenging start to the game, as he fouled Openda in the box to concede a first-half penalty.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

Saw plenty of the ball, but was unable to provide a threat from the right.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6/10

Prodded and probed alongside Kounde in a solid if not electric performance

Aurerlien Tchouameni - 5/10

Looked composed and elegant at times without setting the world on fire. No doubt Real Madrid will just be glad he finished the game free of injury. France will be less happy he saw red with a second booking to spoil his evening.

Manu Kone - 6/10

Didn't do anything particularly wrong, without really stamping his authority on the game, but scored a fine goal which was harshly disallowed because of handball.

Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Showed glimpses of promise in the first half as France quickly transitioned into attacking positions.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7/10

Showed composure when waiting for VAR to confirm a France penalty, before calmly tucking it away for France. Got up well to head in France's second goal

Ousmane Dembele - 8/10

Looked bright and busy and keen to get on the ball in the first half, showing a good attitude after his earlier fall out with his manager. Made a superb run in the second half, that some cover sixty yards, putting his strike narrowly wide.

Christopher Nkunku - 5/10

Brought on late to give France fresh legs.

Youssouf Fofana - 5/10

Brought on late to give France fresh legs.

Marcus Thuram - 5/10

Brought on in injury time to break up play.

Eduardo Camavinga - 5/10

No sooner had he come on, his captain was sent off.

Man of the Match

Ousmane Dembele

So often a maligned figure and coming back from an argument with his international manager Didier Deschamps, Ousmane Dembele put in an eye-catching performance to help France come back from a goal down to beat Belgium. Looking willing and hungry to get on the ball and make things happen, Dembele nearly scored a wonderful goal when he took the ball in a tight situation not far from his own penalty area, before running the length of the pitch, evading Belgium players on the way, only to see his curled effort go narrowly wide of the keeper’s right hand post.