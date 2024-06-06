Highlights Belgium's golden generation is ageing, with this possibly being their last shot at glory.

The group stage opponents may pose a challenge as they face Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine.

Manager Domenico Tedesco will need to inspire the team to maximize their remaining talent and potential.

It is safe to say that Belgium's golden generation is coming to an end. Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Toby Alderweireld are no longer in the fold, with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jan Vertonghen all on the wrong side of 30. This might be their last attempt at glory for a while, although that chance could have already been and gone.

They were the dark horses of the 2010s, as their strong teams were tipped for success at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and the 2016 and 2020 European Championships. A third-place finish in 2018 was as good as it got for Belgium, with a shock loss to Wales two years earlier ruining what would have been their best chance at success.

Domenico Tedesco will need to confront the team's dwindling top-end talent head-on and inspire his team to fight tooth and nail for what could be their final swansong. Players such as the previously mentioned De Bruyne, Vertonghen and Lukaku will be important contributors to the last hurrah for Belgium's golden generation.

Euro 2024 Group

At first glance, this group might seem easy for Belgium. But the diminishing top-end talent of the Red Devils and the actual ability of their opposition could make this trickier than first thought. You can't coast in any major tournament, but their group-stage foes could be smelling blood already and might up their game collectively in an effort to cause a shock.

Belgium's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Belgium Wins Draws Belgium Losses Slovakia 3 1 2 0 Romania 12 5 2 5 Ukraine 0 0 0 0

This will be the first time that Belgium play any of their opposition in a tournament. They have previously faced Slovakia in three international friendlies, beating the Balkan nation once and drawing the other two games. They have a longer history with Romania, who they have played 12 times, winning five games, drawing two and losing the other five. Interestingly, they have never played Ukraine before, so this is new territory for both nations.

Their first game will be against Slovakia on 17th June and could prove to be one of the best games to watch at the tournament. It will be staged at the Frankfurt Arena and is likely to be the easiest of Belgium's three group-stage fixtures. They will then travel to the Cologne Stadium to face Romania in their second contest before making it a hat-trick of different stadiums when they go up against Ukraine at the Stuttgart Arena. They will travel for a total of 703 miles to their games from their base camp in Ludwigsburg, which is only 10 miles from their final game in Stuttgart.

Belgium Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 17th June 5pm Slovakia Frankfurt Arena 22nd June 8pm Romania Cologne Stadium 26th June 5pm Ukraine Stuttgart Arena

Belgium Manager

Domenico Tedesco is certainly an interesting manager. Having never played football at the professional level, Tedesco had to make his name initially working in the youth setups at both VfB Stuttgart and 1899 Hoffenheim. He got his big break when he moved to Erzgebirge Aue, with the club sitting in the relegation spots of the 2. Bundesliga. He won four of his first five games, eventually guiding the club to a 14th-place finish and saving them from relegation.

From there he moved to FC Schalke 04, helping the club to finish second in his debut campaign. He was fired in 2019 after a huge 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League and moved to Spartak Moscow where he earned good results once again before COVID compelled him to resign so that he could see his family on a more consistent basis. After this interlude, he was hired by RB Leipzig, and won the DFB Pokal in his first season at the club, before being fired in September 2022 after a disappointing start to the season.

Since being hired by Belgium, his Red Devils have gone unbeaten, winning nine games and drawing four. They finished at the top of their qualifying group for the Euros, with Romelu Lukaku breaking the record for most goals in a qualification campaign with 14. Despite the numerous retirements and the ageing of their top stars, it is evident that Belgium still possess some immense talent and with a good coach in Tedesco, they could be dark horses once more.

Belgium Career Appointed 8th February 2023 Games 13 Wins 9 Draws 4 Losses 0

Final Euro 2024 Squad

The most significant absentee from Belgium's travelling party was confirmed before Tedesco named his final 25-player squad. Thibaut Courtois spent most of the season recovering from severe knee injuries before keeping a clean sheet for Real Madrid in a triumphant Champions League final. Despite Courtois' return to fitness, Tedesco overlooked the experienced international, explaining that he would be "focusing on players who are in good shape".

Goalkeepers

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

Defenders

Wout Faes (Leicester)

Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

Arthur Theate (Rennes)

Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)

Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor)

Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Midfielders

Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg)

Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

Orel Mangala (Lyon)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid)

Amadou Onana (Everton)

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Lois Openda (Leipzig)

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven)

Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)

Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

Players to Watch

Including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku & Johan Bakayoko

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the best midfielders in the world for the best part of a decade. A key cog in the all-conquering Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne became the captain of the national team in 2023 after the retirement of Eden Hazard. He has made several stellar appearances at international tournaments since 2014 and his experience and game-breaking creativity will be one of the most important parts of this Belgium team.

Romelu Lukaku is still one of the best strikers in the world and ranks as one of the all-time top scorers in Euros history. A few down seasons may have people questioning his ability, but when he plays in a team that plays to his strengths, he is one of the most deadly strikers in world football. His intelligence off the ball and physicality will be incredibly important for Belgium this summer. The all-time record goalscorer for Belgium will be hoping to add to his tally of 83 in pursuit of glory.

Johan Bakayoko is a rising star in European football. The PSV Eindhoven wide forward who has been approached by Arsenal is blessed with speed and skills that terrify defenders. His game intelligence is clear to see, as he reads situations well and knows which decision is correct. His shooting ability is incredibly accurate, and he often curls the ball into the bottom corner. His game-breaking talents and youthful exuberance could help to fill the void that the absence of Eden Hazard has left behind.

Formation & Tactics

Belgium can play any one of 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2. They like to be direct when they attack, which is in sharp contrast to Tedesco's predecessor, Roberto Martinez, who preferred a possession-orientated style of play. Belgium will most likely look to overload the right side of the pitch, as their left-back (Arthur Theate) typically moves inside when the team is attacking to become a third central defender. The wide-forwards will invert too to give their full-backs the space to attack out wide and this means that their formation can often become a 3-2-4-1 in attack.

This movement overloads the central area of the pitch and when Belgium make it forward they crash the box with bodies to create issues for the opposition and make it much harder for them to defend. They are somewhat aggressive defensively as they aren't afraid to step into tackles, but typically they will sit off in a mid-block and invite some pressure. This forces teams wide and when the opposition move back to the centre-backs to recycle possession, Belgium will then step up and begin to put pressure on them.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Mangala; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Euro 2024 Kit

The Belgium home kit is fairly simple and uses a deep red as the base with yellow and black accents as has been the custom for the nation's shirts for many, many years. It uses the latest Adidas template, which can make it look fairly boring as it doesn't stand out from the crowd. Hungary managed to make the best use of the latest template with their national colours, but the Adidas home offerings for this tournament are generally fairly weak.

The away kit is special, however. It pays tribute to Tintin, one of the most iconic comic series that was originally written by Belgian writer Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name 'Herge'. The kit is sky blue and is framed by a white polo collar. The design also features a shimmering diamond pattern on the chest and the national team logo is metallic. The shorts are brown, and the kit is completed with white socks to mimic the look of the famous detective.

How to Buy Tickets

Several rounds of ticket purchasing windows have already opened and closed. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May. Those still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If Belgium make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

Belgium have made it to the quarter-finals of the previous two European Championships they have competed in. It is therefore a safe bet to assume that Belgian fans will continue to flood German cities beyond the end of their group-stage fixtures.

How to Watch Belgium on TV and Live Stream

UK viewers who won't be making the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV will divide the 51 games at the tournament between themselves. Belgium's opening two matches will be shown on ITV with their final game against Ukraine being shown on the BBC. The specific channel will be revealed once the qualification story emerges.

Fox Sports and FuboTV have secured the tournament's rights for English-speaking audiences in the US and TelevisaUnivision will broadcast the competition to the nation's Spanish-speaking viewers. RTBF and VRT Belgium will broadcast this summer's competition for viewers in Belgium.