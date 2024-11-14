Italy narrowly beat Belgium to a 1-0 victory with a goal from Sandro Tonali the difference in the fifth round of the Nations League, and the victory saw Leandro Spaletti's men break through into the quarter-finals of the competition.

The visitors opened strongly, much like in the reverse fixture, and it wasn't long before one of their many fluid movements resulted in a goal - a swift one-two between Giovani Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Barella soon saw the former place the ball on a platter for Sandro Tonali who tapped home for Italy's first of the night. Throughout the rest of the first half, few opportunities landed for either of the two sides, though the Italians did dominate much of the proceedings, while Belgium continued to fall short in almost every aspect.

There was evidently a lot more energy from both ends after the break, with the hosts particularly upping the intensity, but Italy also came close to doubling their advantage on a couple of occasions. After an end-to-end conclusion, the scoreline was left unchanged and, despite Belgium's last-ditch attempts to pile on the pressure with attacking substitutions, it was Italy who took the win.

Belgium Statistics Italy 3 Shots on target 4 5 Shots off target 3 47 Possession (%) 53 3 Yellow Cards 2

Belgium Player Ratings

GK - Koen Casteels - 6/10

Had a lot to deal with given the flurry of Italy's attacks, and though he wasn't able to keep out the eventual winner, it wasn't exactly his performance at fault.

LB - Maxim De Cuyper - 5.5/10

Often wayward with his deliveries, and struggled to cope with the physicality of the Italy attackers.

CB - Arthur Theate - 7/10

It was just a matter of weeks prior when Theate accumulated back-to-back red-card dismissals for Eintracht Frankfurt, but it was a much more disciplined performance here from the Belgian. Looked lively on the ball and wasn't afraid to drive forward either.

CB - Wout Faes - 6/10

Sometimes erratic with his passing, but didn't shy away from progressing the ball. Could have contributed better defensively, however.

CB - Zeno Debast - 5/10

Saw the ball slip right past him just before Tonali's opener and was often overwhelmed by the waves of Italian attacks. He did unleash a decent shot from outside the box, but it was nothing Gianluigi Donnarumma couldn't handle, and this was one of his few contributions to the game.

RB - Timothy Castagne - 6.5/10

Often went searching for space out wide on the right, but couldn't make anything of it. Did his best to contain Dimarco, though, which helped diminish one of Italy's stronger threats.

CM - Amadou Onana - 6/10

Arguably Belgium's best midfielder on paper, and he enjoyed some good moments in and out of possession but could have offered more to impact the momentum of the game.

CM - Arne Engels - 5/10

Far too safe with his passing, and drifted out of the flow of the game at times. Hooked after 71 fruitless minutes.

AM - Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Perhaps Belgium's biggest threat on the night, with some impressive drives through midfield. Also played some useful passes into the strikers and came quite close with a couple of his shots. It's a shame his efforts didn't culminate in anything in the end.

ST - Loic Openda - 5/10

Struggled in place of Romelu Lukaku in the reverse fixture and was subsequently positioned alongside the forward here against Italy, but it was still a rather underwhelming display from the 24-year-old. It didn't seem as though he was trying to see much of the ball at all, and only managed 12 touches in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

ST - Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Despite being Belgium's leading all-time goalscorer, Lukaku let his team down at times with some inaccurate passing. Often took too long to trap the ball under his control, and was easily restricted by Italy's back-line. Did have some chances fall to him in the box, but couldn't make anything of them.

​​​SUB - Ameen Al Dakhil - 5.5/10

Struggled to make an impact in his 20-minute substitute appearance.

​​​SUB - Arthur Vermeeren - 6/10

Did not see much of the ball in his cameo.

​​​SUB - Dodi Lukebakio - 6/10

Brought on to contribute some well-needed speed and flair to the Belgium attack, but was largely kept at bay for the most part.

​​​SUB - Johan Bakayoko - 6/10

Likely a similar initiative was deployed with the PSV wide man as with Lukebakio, but the energy from Bakayoko amounted to little in the end.

Italy Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

After a quiet first half, much more was asked of the PSG man in the second half, and he responded well with some crucial saves to deny unexpected attempts from Belgian shirts.

CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Comfortable defending out wide, and he controlled Belgium's wide threats quite well. Also tidy on the ball, and wasn't afraid to play on the front foot either.

CB - Alessandro Buongiorno - 6.5/10

Contributed well with key defensive actions, but was rather safe on the ball.

CB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 7.5/10

Worked his way brilliantly through a rather timid Belgium defence with the help of Nicolo Barella to carve a golden opportunity for teammate Sandro Tonali. Very effective on the defensive side, and regularly pushed forward to help his team where possible as well.

LM - Federico Dimarco - 5.5/10

Largely kept quiet and was limited to minimal space down the left flank. Replaced in the 69th minute.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 8/10

The Newcastle man opened the scoring with a routine tap into an open net after a well-worked move from Spaletti's men. Beyond the goal, his technique was consistent and his physicality was crucial to the midfield as well.

CM - Nicolo Rovella - 7/10

Crisp and accurate with his passing in central midfield, and also did his part defensively as well.

CM - Davide Frattesi - 6/10

Less involved in the team's play in comparison to his midfield compatriots, but delivered a fantastic through ball after the break to release Matteo Retegui one-on-one.

RM - Andrea Cambiaso - 7.5/10

Had a number of opportunities to create with his dynamic forays down the right flank - a very useful asset to the team.

AM - Nicolo Barella - 7/10

Operated higher up-field in this tie, posing even greater of a threat for Italy going forward. It was his well-weighted return pass to Di Lorenzo which sliced open the Belgium defence in the build-up to the opener, and his general play was reliable beyond the goal.

ST - Mateo Retegui - 5/10

With 11 goals in 12 league appearances for Atalanta this season, Retegui has been on scintillating form this season, but he struggled to show his quality in Brussels. Largely quite ineffective on the ball, and unable to make anything of scoring opportunities that fell to him either.

SUB - Destiny Udogie - 6/10

Saw little of the ball in his cameo in the second half.

SUB - Moise Kean - 4/10

Despite recent good club form, hesitated in front of goal far too many times when the crowd were roaring for a shot.

SUB - Giacomo Raspadori - 6/10

Had little to do in his short cameo at the end.

SUB - Manuel Locatelli - 6/10

Couldn't do much in his short cameo at the end.

SUB - Federico Gatti - N/A

Brought on for the final minutes of the game.

Man of the Match

Sandro Tonali

It was Tonali's goal which opened the scoring and ultimately went on to be the winner to send Italy through to the quarter-finals of the Nations League. Though a routine tap-in, his movement to ghost through the Belgium defence and arrive at the end of Di Lorenzo's pass was what created the goal in the end.

Beyond netting the eventual winner, Tonali's general performance in midfield was strong, both in and out of possession. After an extended break at the sidelines, he is now looking like his best self once again.