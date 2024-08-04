Highlights Belgium have withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon after competitor Claire Michel allegedly contracted E. coli.

River Seine pollution has already led to the cancellation of practice sessions, while there is a possibility the triathlon will be downgraded to a duathlon format.

Organizers continue to be criticised for ongoing E. coli issues in the historic but unclean river.

Belgium has pulled out of Monday's in-doubt triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics - with a member of their team hospitalised for four days after swimming in the River Seine.

Early reports from Daily Mail indicate that Claire Michel has been ''hospitalised with an E. coli infection'. The bacteria can lead to various severe stomach and intestinal problems. As such, more criticism towards the Games officials has emerged as serious questions continue to be asked about the suitability of a river that has not been fit for human use for 100 years.

A full Seine cleanup was proposed as part of Paris's bid to hold the Olympics, as a way for the city's leaders to show that holding the games would “ensure that our candidacy is useful to Parisians.” But while the work began in 2016, and over £1billion has been spent on the operation so far, there's still issues with its health and safety.

Belgium Pull out of Triathlon

A practice session was cancelled on Sunday amid pollution fears

A practice session was cancelled on Sunday after rainfall in Paris pushed pollution in the water beyond permitted levels amid fears that the River Seine still doesn't meet health and safety requirements. Organisers were due to make a call on whether the mixed relay would go ahead this morning – just hours before the event was due to start. Tomorrow has been pencilled in as a back-up day.

But while the men’s triathlon, won by Britain’s Alex Yee, ended up being pushed back and both the men’s and women’s familiarisation sessions were postponed earlier in the Games, more embarassment seems to be heaping on top of the organisers, who are yet to admit defeat in their hopes of reliving Olympic heritage by using the historic venue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The River Seine in Paris was last used for the Olympics during the 1900 Summer Games. It served as the venue for events such as swimming and rowing. The Seine's waters were utilized for various competitions, with swimmers racing against the backdrop of one of the world's most famous rivers.

Levels of E. coli have regularly been deemed too high for events this Summer, and the latest episode in an embarrassing saga has forced the Belgian Committee to take a stand against the ongoing issue. Michel's fellow Jolien Vermeylen recently slammed organised, saying they don't care for the 'safety of the athletes'.

Belgium's Statement

They hope that lessons will finally be learnt

The statement released on Sunday read: “The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon unfortunately have to announce that the Belgian Hammers will not start in the Mixed Relay competition at the Paris Games tomorrow. This decision, as well as the communication about it, was taken in consultation with the athletes and the entourage.

“Claire Michel, one of the athletes in the mixed relay team, unfortunately has to withdraw from the competition due to illness. Claire Michel is a member of both the BOIC and World Triathlon Athlete Commissions. As an athlete representative, she is committed to continuously evaluating and improving conditions for athletes.

“The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions. We are thinking of training days that can be guaranteed, competition days and formats that are clear in advance and circumstances that do not cause uncertainty among athletes, entourage and fans.”

Around a month before the Games started, tests from a monitoring group showed E. coli, which is linked to faeces and can cause diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, sepsis and pneumonia, was 10 times higher than acceptable levels. The Mixed Relay, scheduled to take part at 0800 local time on Monday, is currently under threat of postponement, and if the event cannot take place 24 hours after, then the race will be downgraded to duathlon (run/bike/run) format.