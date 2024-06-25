Highlights Group E is hotly contested with all teams having 3 points each.

Belgium only needs to avoid defeat to ensure knockout qualification.

The forecast predicts a high-scoring game between Belgium and Ukraine.

Group E is finely poised heading into the final group stage matchday at EURO 2024. Slovakia, Romania, Belgium, and Ukraine all have three points apiece, thus making Wednesday's fixture between the latter two a tantalising TV listing for football fans far and wide.

Conscious of the importance this clash holds, GIVEMESPORT has written a preview ahead of the battle, taking a deep dive into how things could unfold in Stuttgart on Wednesday night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It is the first time in European Championship history that all teams in a group have won a game.

Belgium vs Ukraine Match Info Date Wed, June 26 Kick-off 17:00 BST Stadium MHPArena City Stuttgart, Germany TV coverage BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Belgium vs Ukraine - Form Guide

The Red Devils remain strong favourites despite early defeat

Just two years ago, Belgium ranked top of the FIFA World Rankings, and without a trophy to show for it, some viewers have been quick to point towards their misfortune in such circumstances. This, again, is the case this summer, with Domenico Tedesco's side not quite being able to shift into their highest gear yet.

No better is their luck (or lack thereof) assessed than through the study of Romelu Lukaku. No matter how hard the Belgian all-time top goalscorer tries to find the net, he just can't. The Roma striker has had three goals chalked off so far, but whereas his blushes weren't spared in a 1-0 loss to Slovakia, they thankfully were a week later when Youri Tielemans fired in from outside the box against Romania.

Following this lifeline, which was furnished by a late Kevin De Bruyne goal, Belgium can now be safe in the knowledge that they only need to avoid defeat on Wednesday to guarantee a knockout place. A win would be enough to see them progress as the best-placed side in Group E should Romania fail to beat Slovakia - and, with the star quality in the Northern European side's ranks, this should be the aim.

Ukraine, meanwhile, emerged in pre-tournament conversations as a potential underdog. However, a lumbering 3-0 defeat to Romania in the first matchday quickly swayed the narrative in favour of The Tricolours. Nevertheless, in similar vein to Belgium, they too responded to an opening match loss with an important three points in the second round of fixtures.

Although Slovakia took an early lead when Ivan Schranz netted for the second time in two games, goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk ensured anything and everything is still possible on the final matchday of Group E. Still in with a shot of last-16 qualification thanks to the dramatic fightback, the formula is simple for the Blue and Yellow, who will guarantee a top-two ranking if they win, while they could even finish first with all three points if they better Romania's result.

One thing currently stopping Ukraine's progression chances is their inferior goal difference. If they are to lose to Belgium on Wednesday evening, some intense number-crunching might have to be done to see if they can still qualify in third. But, still, this would be reliant on Slovakia facing a similar thrashing against Romania to the one Ukraine faced themselves, with Serhiy Rebrov's side currently languishing at the bottom, as a goal difference of -2 does nothing but add to the concerns that most people's pick for surprise package will leave Germany after just three games.

Belgium vs. Ukraine Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Both teams to score

Considering the conditions of this fixture, the forecast suggests Wednesday evening won't be short of goals and entertainment. Both Ukraine and Belgium ideally need to win, which should open up each side's defences as a result. While Lukaku has been unfortunate, the chances have been there for the 31-year-old, and with him teaming up with creative livewire Kevin De Bruyne, the two won't want to waste any time in righting the wrongs of their previous goal droughts.

Both teams have tendencies to score and concede, with both managers setting up in an attacking shape. The odds of both teams scoring are currently 11/14, while the odds for the opposite outcome stand at 11/10.

First goalscorer

Certainly, it's a safe bet to suggest both teams will score given the context. However, in a tournament that has featured so many early goals, picking the player who will score first isn't so straightforward. But by trusting that Belgium will want to kill the game early to avoid any late complications, and with Lukaku having been so unlucky in this tournament so far, placing the bet on his shoulders could prove to be a wise choice.

Belgium are currently 8/15 to score first, with Lukaku's odds of being the first name inscribed on the scoresheet currently at 19/5, with De Bruyne second on that list at 8/1.

Under/Over

Ahead of the tournament, GIVEMESPORT predicted that this fixture would culminate in a 3-2 win for Belgium, and the general feeling now this summer is well underway hasn't changed too drastically. Sure, neither side has impressed quite as much as it was predicted two weeks ago, but the fact they now need a win more than ever only necessitates the urgency surrounding goals.

Fortune favours the brave, and that's why betting on goals - and a lot of them - should be the way forward for Wednesday evening. With this in mind, the odds of more than 2.5 goals currently standing at 4/5 doesn't sound too bad. Meanwhile, should punters want to listen to our wild predictions, then over 3 goals has the odds of 4/3, 3.5 goals at 2/1, and 4 goals at 19/5.

Result

Nothing in football is ever certain. For us, we feel there's too much firepower in Belgium's squad for them to suffer from another shock defeat in the same style as the one they were hit with by Slovakia.

Ukraine won't be a walk in the park by any stretch of the imagination, hence the predictions of a shootout. However, Belgium are far more experienced at international tournaments, and this should see them over the line and into the Round of 16 reckoning this weekend.

Belgium are the favourites for victory on Wednesday night at 8/11, while Ukraine are 41/10 to win, and a draw is 16/5.

All odds via Oddschecker (correct as of 25/06/2024)