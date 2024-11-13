Heading into the third international break of the season, UEFA Nations League action is yet again upon us as Belgium host Italy in League A Group 2 at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Without a win in three matches, Belgium are in desperate need of victory on home turf here, as a defeat at the hands of Italy could mean that they face the prospect of a play-off, which if they were to lose could relegate them to League B.

Meanwhile, Italy are heading into this fixture in a much more comfortable position, winning three of their four games in the Nations League and sitting at the helm of Group 2 on 10 points, though their opponents are the only side to take points from them thus far.

Related Everton Star Branded ‘Too Average Defensively’ in Belgium Defeat Everton midfielder Orel Mangala has been branded ‘too average defensively’ in Belgium’s 2-1 loss to France.

Result Odds: Belgium are the Favourites

Home Win - 13/10 | Away Win - 19/10 | Draw - 23/10

As Belgium have only managed a single victory in the Nations League from four matches played, it is slightly surprising that they are the bookie's favourites to win this affair.

Missing key players and looking a much weaker side since the days of the "golden generation", Belgium have plummeted from one of the most feared international teams in the world to a side that flatters to deceive on the big stage. Having not beaten another top-nine nation since their 1-0 victory over Portugal in the 2020 European Championships in the Round of Sixteen, they have consistently come unstuck against top opposition.

Further, in the most recent Euro, a series of flat performances that were slightly masked by top Kevin De Bruyne performances saw them exit the competition on a whimper, struggling to lay a glove on an under-performing France side, registering only five shots in their 1-0 defeat in the Round of Sixteen.

Likewise, Italy were also a candidate for one of the most underwhelming sides at Euro 2024, as a lack of quality building through the final third and creating chances saw them only win a single game against Albania throughout the tournament and were knocked out in the Round of Sixteen in a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

However, since the European Championships, Italy have recovered from their woes and have been quite impressive in the final third, scoring a minimum of two goals in every one of their four in the Nations League, restoring Luciano Spalletti's reputation as an attack-minded coach.

Belgium vs Italy - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Belgium Win 13/10 2.3 +130 Draw 23/10 3.3 +230 Italy Win 19/10 2.9 +190

Related How Italian Press Reacted to Tonali Display in Italy 2-2 Belgium An entertaining draw in Rome saw Italy remain top of their Nations League group.

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 1-1 Draw

Draw 1-1 - 24/5 | Italy Win 1-0 - 6/1 | Belgium Win 1-0 - 9/1

In terms of scoring goals, the Belgians have struggled somewhat throughout this campaign, as without their two talismens, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne , they have only managed six goals. Conversely, no team has been more successful than Italy at putting the ball in the back of the net in the entirety of the Nations League, scoring 11 goals in their four matches played.

Belgium vs Italy Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 7/10 1.7 -143 Neither Team to Score 21/20 2.05 +105

Defensively, neither side has impressed in the Nations League, as both teams are yet to register a single clean sheet in the competition, with Belgium conceding seven and Italy conceding five.

Belgium vs Italy - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 24/5 5.8 +480 Belgium Win 1-0 7/1 8.0 +700 Italy Win 1-0 7/1 8.0 +700 Belgium Win 2-1 15/2 8.5 +750 Italy Win 2-1 8/1 9.0 +800

In their most recent outing, the match finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Italy took a two-goal advantage in the first half of the match, but after a Lorenzo Pellegrini red card, the game was flipped on its head, with Belgium snatching two goals back to clinch an all-important away point on the night.

Belgium vs Italy Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/16 1.06 -1600 Under 0.5 7/1 8.0 +700 Over 1.5 3/10 1.3 -333 Under 1.5 12/5 3.4 +240 Over 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 2.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Over 3.5 12/5 3.4 +240 Under 3.5 3/10 1.3 -333 Over 4.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Under 4.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Over 5.5 10/1 11.0 +1000 Under 5.5 1/33 1.03 -3300

Related Trossard Labelled a 'True Pariah' After Stunning Belgium Comeback Leandro Trossard has ‘passed the Belgium leadership test’ after inspiring the Red Devils to a 2-2 comeback in their thrilling draw with Italy.

Goalscorer Odds: Italy and Belgium both possess Good Options

Lukaku - 11/8 | Openda - 19/10 | Kean - 11/5 | Retegui - 11/5

As Romelu Lukaku looks set to return to action for Belgium this week, it is no surprise that he is considered the bookies favourite to get on the scoresheet in this clash, with the striker being Belgium's all-time top goalscorer with 85 goals.

Belgium Goalscorer Odds vs Italy Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Romelu Lukaku 7/2 4.5 +350 11/8 2.38 +138 Lois Openda 5/1 6.0 +500 19/10 2.9 +190 Leandro Trossard 15/2 8.5 +750 16/5 4.2 +320 Charles De Ketelaere 8/1 9.0 +800 7/2 4.5 +350 Dodi Lukebakio 8/1 9.0 +800 7/2 4.5 +350 Johan Bakayoko 17/2 9.5 +1000 19/5 4.8 +380

Leandro Trossard also provides good value for an anytime goalscorer at 16/5, as the Arsenal forward has proven himself as a reliable finisher, scoring the equaliser in the last meeting between these two sides.

Italy Goalscorer Odds vs Belgium Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Moise Kean 11/2 6.5 +550 11/5 3.2 +220 Mateo Retegui 11/2 6.5 +550 11/5 3.2 +220 Giacomo Raspadori 15/2 8.5 +750 16/5 4.2 +320 Daniel Maldini 15/2 8.5 +750 16/5 4.2 +320 Davide Frattesi 8/1 9.0 +800 17/5 4.4 +340 Niccolo Pisilli 8/1 9.0 +800 17/5 4.4 +340

Moise Kean is currently in red-hot form for Fiorentina in the Serie A, off the back of a hat-trick on the weekend, and with eight goals already this season, provides a good option to score first in this game at 11/2. Davide Frattesi also provides a good option to score in this match at anytime at 17/5, as the Inter Milan midfielder has already struck on three occasions for his club side in the league.

Related 10 Best Players in Serie A Right Now [Ranked] Serie A is home to some of the finest talents in world footbal. Here are some of the very best.

Prediction: Italy to win 2-1

Italians to beat Belgium in Brussels

In the previous matchup between these two sides, the 40th-minute red card to Pellegrini was a game-changer, as the Italians were in a comfortable position in the match, 2-0 up heading into the halftime break.

However, at a one-man disadvantage, Belgium were given the ability to get back into the game and stopped Italy from going four in four in the Nations League. Unlikely to spend the majority of the game down to 10 men this time around, it is probable that Spalletti's men will be able to overcome Domenico Tedesco's side and solidify themselves as Group 2 winners.

Best Bets

Both teams to score (7/10)

Match to end in 1-1 draw (24/5)

Romelu Lukaku to score first (7/2)

Moise Kean to score any time (11/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.