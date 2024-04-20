Highlights Bill Belichick has struggled to find a job since parting ways with the New England Patriots.

ESPN reports that Belichick wasn't even in the final list of candidates for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching gig, perhaps due to Robert Kraft's advice to Atlanta.

Some teams feared hiring Belichick due to major changes that would have to be made to the organization, despite the head coach's lack of success without QB Tom Brady.

The marriage between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots was a long, fruitful relationship for both sides, but it's hard to say it was a loving one.

There have been very messy details spilling out since the partnership ended, including earlier this week when it was reported that Patriots' owner Robert Kraft warned the Atlanta Falcons of the pitfalls when hiring Belichick.

Now, in a bombshell report by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, it's becoming clear that Belichick was never even seriously considered for the Falcons' top coaching gig. A source close to the hiring process told the ESPN reporters:

"He was essentially voted off the island. I don't think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League... unless it's [for] Jerry Jones."

For such a luminous figure in the pantheon of the sport, it's hard to believe Belichick would seriously be talked about in this manner in league circles. However, he did garner a reputation as something resembling an emperor while in New England. While that may have been tenable while he was leading the greatest modern dynasty in football, it's no longer an attractive quality after the Patriots have gone 29-38 in the four seasons since Tom Brady left.

Source: Hiring Belichick Means You "Have to Start Over"

"Darth Hoodie" doesn't have a good track record without Brady by his side

"The Patriot Way" became a popular name for the team's tight-knit culture during the Belichick-Brady dynasty, a period of time in which the head coach ruled the team with an iron fist.

Belichick was essentially the team's de facto general manager, cap sheet extraordinaire and top scout all at once while serving as head coach. He was never afraid to draft players far ahead of where national pundits ranked them, and he similarly had no fear of cutting players loose who didn't abide by his rules.

That mantra of "Belichick's way or the highway" apparently rubbed some teams wrong during the hiring process this offseason. One source told ESPN that teams feared having to capitulate to Belichick's every demand and whim, regardless of how successful he was.

"You'll have to start over again. Who would replace him? He hasn't had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that [he'd] change everything and every person, and [then] you'd be starting from scratch again. He didn't demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it."

Bringing in an entire new system and starting from scratch was likely a non-starter for Belichick's suitors like the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, who fancy themselves as closer to Super Bowl contention than the top of the draft.

Famously, Belichick's coaching tree has pretty much universally failed to become successful head coaches elsewhere. It always just seemed that the Patriots' assistant coaches weren't capable of leading their own team without Belichick's steady hand at the wheel, though perhaps they too were major benefactors of Brady's greatness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick's record with Tom Brady as his quarterback was 219-64 (including playoffs). Without Tom Brady, his record sits below .500, at 85-102.

For now, as Belichick waits out his next chance to run an NFL team, he's taking a career pit stop in the entertainment world.

The head coach plans to join Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, for next season. It's also been reported that he will join Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show: "Draft Spectacular" for next week's 2024 NFL Draft.

