The news that Pete Carroll would no longer be the coach of the Seattle Seahawks was the biggest story in football for less than 24 hours.

It was announced on Thursday at a press conference that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will part ways after 24 seasons, six Super Bowl titles, and 17 AFC East titles.

There was talk that the legendary coach could return to the Patriots if he was willing to reduce his role within the organization. However, the team and the coach were not able to come to an agreement in that respect.

However, both the head coach and owner Robert Kraft seemed in good spirits at their press conference announcing Belichick's departure, giving the appearance of a rare parting of ways that was truly mutual. Belichick called it a "day of gratitude and celebration" and Kraft joked that he would always root for Belichick—except when he was going up against the Patriots.

Bill Belichick goes down as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history

Pats coach is just 26 wins from tying Don Shula's all-time record

Before he even joined the Patriots, Belichick had experienced success in his career. He won two Super Bowl rings as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants in the 1980s and led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 1994 in his first head coaching job. But no one could have expected the success he had in New England.

Belichick's six Super Bowl victories as a head coach are the most in history. He also holds coaching records for the most Super Bowl appearances with nine, the most playoff victories with 31, and the most division titles with 17.

Bill Belichick All-Time Ranks Category Belichick Rank Super Bowl Wins 6 1st Super Bowl Appearances 9 1st Playoff Victories 31 1st Division Titles 17 1st

There is one coaching record Belichick has yet to claim: the most all-time wins. Currently, Don Shula is the leader with 328 career wins. George Halas is also ahead of the former Pats coach with 318 wins. Belichick, who currently sits at 302 wins, would likely have to coach for at least two or three more years if he is to set a new all-time mark—though that would be dependent on what kind of situation he finds himself in.

Belichick should be in high demand

Patriots could look for a fresh start with former Patriots LB Mike Vrabel at the helm

After two decades of unparalleled success while teaming up with Tom Brady, Belichick has struggled without the iconic future Hall of Fame quarterback, posting a 29-38 record with just one playoff appearance in four years. He had the toughest season of his career in 2023 as his Patriots went just 4-13, which contributed to the belief that both him and the Patriots needed a fresh start.

Until the first new coach is hired, a quarter of the head coaching jobs in the NFL are up for grabs. If Belichick wants to continue to coach, most if not all the teams with open jobs will want to speak with him.

One landing spot that experts have been pointing to is the Los Angeles Chargers. The team boasts a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and talented players up and down the team. The defensive-minded Belichick would also be the perfect person to turn around an extremely talented yet alarmingly ineffective Chargers defense. The general manager position for the Chargers is also open if Belichick wants a say in personnel decisions.

Mike Vrabel, who was recently let go by the Tennessee Titans, is likely a strong contender to get the Patriots job. He played for the team, winning three Super Bowls, and would seemingly be a good fit as someone from "within the family" that understands and extols the Patriot Way.

It is also expected that current staffer Jerod Mayo, who played eight seasons with the Patriots and has served as the team's inside linebackers coach since 2019, will be given significant consideration as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted