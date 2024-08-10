Highlights Hoffenheim have submitted an official bid for Southampton's Bella-Kotchap and are pushing to complete the deal.

The defender struggled on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season due to injury, and hopes to have a fresh start next season.

Russel Martin has targeted a number of potential targets for Southampton this summer.

TSG Hoffenheim are pushing to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and the two clubs could eventually come to an agreement worth up to £14.5m, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Bella-Kotchap caught the eye not long ago in the 2022/23 Premier League season after some strong displays with the Saints. He moved to PSV Eindhoven on loan following the club's relegation, but a serious shoulder injury meant he could feature just six times for the senior team.

Now having returned to England, it is believed that the 22-year-old is open to a move away from the St Mary's Stadium, and Hoffenheim's recent movements suggest the German outfit are best positioned for the defender's signature.

Southampton Receive Official Bid from Hoffenheim for Bella-Kotchap

The defender could be set for a return to Germany

According to Plettenberg in a report on X (formerly Twitter), TSG Hoffenheim have submitted an "official offer" in an attempt to sign Bella-Kotchap - described as a "one-on-one monster" by former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl - from Southampton.

The Bundesliga outlet are pushing to complete the deal, and they are confident of their chances with the player also thought to be keen on the move with personal terms no issue.

VFB Stuttgart were among the clubs initially involved in the race, as per Fabrizio Romano. Southampton had previously received an offer worth just under £8.5 million, as well, although this was turned down immediately. Now, with Hoffeinheim looking to advance on the transfer, it will be unlikely to see Die Roten return with an improved bid.

Bella-Kotchap initially rose to prominence with VFL Bochum, before he was snapped up by the Saints in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £8.6 million. The German excelled in 24 appearances in the English top division, but his solitary efforts weren't enough to save the Saints from inevitably finishing rock bottom of the table.

Armel Bella-Kotchap's Premier League 2022/23 Statistics Appearances 24 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.77 Blocks per 90 1.39 Interceptions per 90 2.11 Clearances per 90 5.26

After receiving a European proposal, Bella-Kotchap eventually opted to pass on EFL Championship football and instead, play in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. Things didn't quite go to plan unfortunately, as the defender suffered from a devastating shoulder injury in October 2023. It would take until March of the following year for him to finally return to first-team contention, though by then, it was too late for the youngster to have any worthwhile impact.

Yet despite a hindering season, Bella-Kotchap still has admirers interested in acquiring his talents, particularly in Germany. With Premier League experience on his resume, as well as two Champions League appearances and two caps for his senior national team, the young talent has a strong case to make for his value. Perhaps a return to his home country is precisely what he needs to continue his development.

Southampton Hope to Bolster Squad after Promotion

Russel Martin has identified several transfer targets

Beating Leeds in the play-off final proved to be a financial lifeline for Southampton; they'll be looking to reinvest the funds and reinforce the squad in the hopes of avoiding another relegation.

Russell Martin has pinpointed a number of players that could bring vital quality and experience to the squad, having already secured Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City and Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal for £20 million and £7 million respectively.

Oliver Skipp is one of the names linked with the south coast club, and the 23-year-old has previously been described as "outstanding" by Ange Postecoglou. Additionally, Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho and Celtic's Matt O'Reilly are both on Martin's shortlist this summer, and the idea would be to attempt to sign both, rather than just one or the other.

