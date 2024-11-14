With the final press conference checked off, a feisty evening of words left the intrigue for Friday's bout between 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at a dramatic high, with neither fighter holding back.

With 'The Problem Child' holding all doubters on the stage accountable, and with Tyson yelling at people suggesting he could lose, it was the actions of a spontaneous Tony Bellew appearance that left people speaking, as the former WBC Cruiserweight Champion gatecrashed the press conference to present Paul with a suggestion as to who he should fight next after taking on Tyson.

It is a fight that has been a constant in the headlines ever since it was announced earlier in the year, with many in disbelief at the prospect of a primed 27-year-old Jake Paul wanting to face off against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. However, despite one postponement delaying proceedings, a fight that many assumed wouldn't reach the ring is just hours away from happening.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson last fought as a professional in June 2005.

With health complications having already got in the way of Tyson's first fight in four years, the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' has clearly put in the work in the gym, as he sports an impressive physique for a man who is just a few years shy of his 60th birthday. From charismatic media displays, to his pad work, Tyson has turned heads as he approaches fight night with more believers than he started out with.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 14/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul hopes to add Tyson to a list of wins that includes a number of combat sports veterans. The social media sensation has already defeated the likes of Ben Askren, Tyrone Woodley, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, who were all well past their prime when he fought them.

Tony Bellew was Kicked Out of the Press Conference After Presenting Paul's 'Next Challenger'

Bellew is fuming that Paul is being allowed to face the legendary Tyson

As part of a publicity stunt for Paddy Power, Bellew turned up to the press conference alongside an older man - later identified as 'Norman' - fully decked out in boxing gear, pulled out his own microphone and yelled:

"Jake Paul, the biggest clown in boxing. If Mike lets you survive on Saturday night, then I've got your next opponent here, Jake. This guy's got two hips, two new hips. So this guy is ready for him ... he's 107, he's a great-grandfather ... come on, Jake, give this fella a chance,".

It was a surreal moment, but one that security at the venue did not see the funny side of. Bellew swiftly had the microphone wrestled off him before being ordered to leave. The Scouser locked eyes directly with Paul as he made his way out of the venue.

Bellew hasn't fought since being knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk six years ago. However, in an interview with IFLTV after the press conference, he insisted that he could still beat Paul in a boxing match - even without training.

"I'm 41, I play golf a couple of times a week and I've got a fat belly. He [Paul] wouldn't have a hope in hell against me. I wouldn't even need to train. I could just get in the ring and lamp him out pretty quickly."

The interview had to be conducted outside of the venue - as Bellew and his new 'prospect' were thrown out of the building by Dallas Police. It would be a shock to see the Brit at Thursday's official weigh-in after his stunt.