Real Madrid appear to have won the race for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has drawn interest from some of the world's biggest clubs in the past few months, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But it appears he will play for Los Blancos next season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Real were close to completing a deal for the English midfielder.

Spanish outlet Marca then claimed that Bellingham has agreed personal terms with Real and will make the move if a fee with Borussia Dortmund is agreed.

How much will Jude Bellingham earn at Real Madrid?

Marca have claimed, per the Sun, that Bellingham has agreed a lucrative six-year contract at Real Madrid that will see him earn around £250,000-per-week.

That figure is almost 10x more than what Bellingham was being paid at Borussia Dortmind.

Per Capology, Bellingham is earning just over £27,000-per-week at the German club.

So, how will Bellingham's wages at Real Madrid compare to the highest-paid English footballers?

Using Capology, we've listed the 20 highest-paid Englishmen in world football below...

=20. Ruben Loftus-Cheek | Chelsea | £120,000--per-week

=20. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Liveprool | £120,000-per-week

=20. Kieran Trippier | Newcastle United | £120,000-per-week

=20. Ben White | Arsenal | £120,000-per-week

=18. Danny Ings | West Ham United | £125,000-per-week

=18. Jordan Pickford | Everton | £125,000-per-week

=16. Jordan Henderson | Liverpool | £140,000-per-week

=16. Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | £140,000-per-week

=14. Luke Shaw | Manchester United | £150,000-per-week

=14. Kalvin Phillips | Manchester City | £150,000-per-week

13. Kyle Walker | Manchester City | £160,000-per-week

12. Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | £180,000-per-week

11. Harry Maguire | Manchester United | £190,000-per-week

=8. Ben Chilwell | Chelsea | £200,000-per-week

=8. Marcus Rashford | Manchester United | £200,000-per-week

=8. Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | £200,000-per-week

7. Phil Foden | Manchester City | £225,000-per-week

=4. Jude Bellingham | Real Madrid* | £250,000-per-week (If he completes move to Real Madrid)

=4. Reece James | Chelsea | £250,000-per-week

=4. John Stones | Manchester City | £250,000-per-week

3. Jack Grealish | Manchester City | £300,000-per-week

2. Raheem Sterling | Chelsea | £325,000-per-week

1. Jadon Sancho | Manchester United | £350,000-per-week

Only three English footballers will earn more than Bellingham when he signs for Real Madrid: Grealish, Sterling and Sancho.

While among the English footballers he will be paid more than include Kane, Rashford and Alexander-Arnold.