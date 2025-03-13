Aston Villa could look to complete a cut-price deal for loanee star Marco Asensio after his superb initial form in claret and blue colours, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Paris Saint-Germain star potentially available for a cut-price fee, despite his solid form in the west Midlands.

Having been on the fringes of PSG's first-team this season, Asensio was made available for transfer - with Villa being the club to tempt him to the Premier League. His loan spell has started off in superb fashion, scoring seven goals in just eight games for the club - and that could see Unai Emery make a permanent move for his services in the summer.

Jacobs: Villa Could Land Asensio For Cut-Price Fee

The Villans have been marvelling over his talents recently

Jacobs exclusively wrote for GIVEMESPORT that Villa are already exploring the potential of landing Asensio on a permanent transfer after a superb start to his loan spell under Emery - and with the Spaniard not being a part of PSG's long-term plans, the French club are prepared to part ways with him for a fee in the region of just €15million (£12.5milliion) - a real bargain in the current market.

GIVEMESPORT further understands that this fee is a ballpark fee reflective of a few factors: Asensio's age, his contract running out next summer, PSG's desire to find a permanent solution for his future and the fact that PSG signed him on a free transfer from Real Madrid - as selling him for a fee would reflect positively on their books.

Marco Asensio's career statistics - record by club, all competitions Stats Appearances Goals Real Madrid 286 61 RCD Mallorca 56 7 Paris Saint-Germain 47 7 Espanyol 37 4 Aston Villa 8 7

Emery was the driving force behind the move to sign the Spain international on loan, and he is keen on making the move permanent this summer. Villa, however, are in a relatively tight PSR position, despite selling Jhon Duran for €77million (£65million) plus add-ons in January.

But if his form continues, that fee will be seen as both feasible, and as a bargain for a player who has already hit the ground running in the West Midlands.

Asensio Could be the Difference for Champions League Glory

He's evidently got the talent to succeed at the latter stages

Asensio has scored in both of his Champions League games for Villa, with three goals across both legs against Club Brugge over the past week - whilst a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League and a double against Cardiff City in the FA Cup have seen him become a fan favourite already at Villa Park.

With 286 appearances for Real Madrid and 47 outings for PSG, the "world-class" attacker has immeasurable talent - and at the age of 29, he's still got plenty of years left in the tank that could see him become a Villa Park great for years to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Asensio has 38 caps for Spain, scoring twice.

The club have lacked a genuine creative force behind the strikers, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and John McGinn being better suited to the centre of the park, whilst Jacob Ramsey is utilised more off the left.

And that has had obvious benefits for Emery, even in recent weeks. Asensio will now have the bizarre task of playing against PSG in the Champions League for Villa, which he is eligible to do - but if they can progress past the French side, they'll be just three games from immortal European glory.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.

