The Chilean international is close to agreeing personal terms with the Saints.

Brereton Diaz is expected to join Southampton soon and is ready to travel for the move.

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz for a fee of around £7m, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Russell Martin could be looking to add another centre-forward to his squad before the beginning of the 2023/2024 season after his side gained promotion to the Premier League. Although Adam Armstrong scored goals for fun in the Championship last term, he's often struggled when stepping up to England's top flight.

The likes of Sekou Mara, Paul Onuachu, and Ross Stewart are all unproven in the Premier League or have failed to produce when given the opportunity, but Brereton Diaz made an impact for Sheffield United last season.

Southampton Agree Deal for Brereton Diaz

He will cost around £7m

According to Italian journalist Romano, Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Brereton Diaz from Villarreal. Personal terms are close to being agreed, with the Saints paying in the region of £7m to secure his signature...

"Southampton agree deal to sign Ben Brereton Díaz from Villarreal, fee will be around £7m. Personal terms also on the verge of being agreed, deal set to be signed soon. He’s ready to travel to complete the move."

Ben Brereton Diaz's Sheffield United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 14 6 1 1,110 FA Cup 2 0 0 81

After joining Sheffield United on loan last season, Brereton Diaz couldn't help save the Blades from relegation, despite an impressive goal record. With Che Adams departing due to his contract expiring, adding a new striker was always likely to be a priority for the Saints this summer.

Brereton Diaz can play all across the front line, so he will be a versatile option for Martin ahead of the 2024/2025 season. At just £7m, it could be a smart bit of business from the Saints. If Martin's men are going to steer themselves clear of the relegation battle next term, then adding players who have shown they are capable of producing in the Premier League will be imperative.

Southampton Pushing for Matt O'Riley

He's keen on Atalanta move

Southampton have reportedly seen a £14m bid rejected by Celtic for midfielder Matt O'Riley. Atalanta are also said to be keen, and Italian reporter Romano has provided an update on the Serie A side's pursuit...

“The player is keen on a potential move to Atalanta. I think there is a concrete possibility for this deal to happen. Again, it’s difficult, but there are still negotiations and there’s a possibility it could happen in the next few days.”

It would undoubtedly be a significant coup if the Saints can convince O'Riley to make the switch to St Mary's Stadium this summer. The Danish international has enjoyed an impressive spell with Celtic, and a step up to the Premier League is unlikely to be too much for O'Riley to handle.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-07-24.