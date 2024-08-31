Ben Chilwell is content to stay at Chelsea despite falling down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca, but potential options for a late summer move are still being explored despite the UK transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday night, GIVEMESPORT understands.

Chilwell Now Third-Choice at Left-Back

Not a positional fit for Maresca's tactics

Chilwell is not seen as a positional fit on the left-hand side of Maresca's defence. At Leicester City, the new Chelsea manager implemented a transitional full-back role where his wide defenders either moved into central midfield or provided cover to create a back three, but Chilwell typically approaches the No.3 position by offering natural width and attacking threat, consequenting in nine goals and eleven assists in 106 appearances for the Blues.

As such, Marc Cucurella has surpassed Chilwell as Maresca's first-choice left-back, but even youngster Renato Veiga, signed from FC Basel this summer, is now ahead of the England international in the pecking order. Chilwell was never excluded from first-team training, however his reduced role within the Chelsea squad having been left out of Maresca's matchday squads for the first two Premier League games of the season inevitably lead to speculation over his future in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Chelsea Players The greatest individual seasons from Chelsea players have shocked the world time and time again.

Options Being Explored over Post-Window Move

Loan without permanent option is most likely scenario

Brentford made an enquiry to sign Chilwell this week but ended up securing Jaydon Meghoma in a £10m deal from Southampton instead, while Manchester United never initiated talks with Chelsea over a deal for the 27-year-old, despite reports suggesting they had.

GMS understands Chilwell is content to stay at Stamford Bridge and doesn't want to leave unless the right opportunity presents itself. However, options are still being explored with a number of transfer windows still open in Europe. A loan deal without an option to make it permanent is the most likely scenario and Chilwell is not against a temporary move abroad. However, like Raheem Sterling's deal with Arsenal, any move would be dependent on a wage split. Chilwell is reported to earn in excess of £200k per-week at Stamford Bridge and his wage remains a stumbling block for many potential suitors.

Clubs from the Netherlands and Portugal can conduct business until Monday September 2nd - as can top flight clubs in Saudi Arabia, but Chilwell is not thought to be interested in a move to the Middle East. The Turkish Super Lig window remains open until September 13th and Chilwell has already been offered to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, with their Turkish international Ferdi Kadioglu completing a late-August move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Related Every Chelsea Player's Wages for the 2024/25 Season Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Raheem Sterling all feature as every Chelsea player's wages are listed.

Chilwell Could Still Stay at Stamford Bridge

England international valued as senior figure within the squad

Should Chilwell end up staying, he will hold talks with Maresca next week to gain a greater understanding of what he needs to do to tactically fit into the Blues gaffer's system. He's not expecting to be excluded from first-team training and is still valued as a senior player within the squad, despite losing the vice captaincy. There will unlikely be a place for him in matchday squads for important games, and he was also left out of Chelsea's registered squad for their Europa Conference League campaign.