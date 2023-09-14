Highlights Ben Chilwell considers Ashley Cole as the top full-back in Premier League history due to his ability to score goals, provide assists, and defend effectively.

Gary Neville is praised by Chilwell for his leadership qualities and professional demeanor both on and off the pitch, making him his second choice.

Chilwell admires Patrice Evra for his dominance on the left flank and natural winning mentality, earning him a spot as Chilwell's third choice.

When fully fit and raring to go, there is a case to be made that Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is one of the brightest full backs in the Premier League. The 26-year-old joined from Leicester back in 2020 and has gone on to feature 89 times for the west London giants, plundering nine goals and 13 assists in that sequence.

His persisting injury problems have become an issue of late, although he has been one of Chelsea’s most important performers since the new campaign got underway. Gareth Southgate has not been able to give him as many minutes as the defender would have preferred during his tenure as England chief given the fierce competition offered by Luke Shaw.

Chilwell has enjoyed a glittering career which has sprinkle with the odd major triumph, but have you ever wondered which full-backs he holds in high regard? The lovable Chelsea man sat down with the Premier League’s media team to whittle through his top five full backs in Premier League history.

1 Ashley Cole

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Cole is widely regarded as one of the best – if not the – full-backs to grace the Premier League. That said, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that he tops Chilwell’s list. The former Leicester gem reminisced on early conversations he had with the Premier League hero when he first made the big-money switch three years ago and even claimed that not a bad word can be said about one of his idols growing up.

“My first Premier League full-back I’m going to go for is Ashley Cole. Always had good things to say about Ashley Cole. He was someone I first spoke to when I joined the club and always respected him as a player. And then to meet him away from football as well and see what a good guy he was. But on the pitch, he was one of the first full backs to score goals, get assists but could also defend. So that’s my reason for him being my first full-back.”

It’s difficult to sort of disagree with Chilwell, isn’t it? For Chelsea, he made a whopping 337 appearances while also racking up 228 for their London rivals Arsenal. He also enjoyed stints at LA Galaxy, Roma, Crystal Palace, and Derby County but will be best remembered for his industrious years at two of the Premier League’s biggest outfits.

2 Gary Neville

Neville is often shamed for having the other members of the famous Manchester United roster carry his career, but there’s no doubt that he was a supreme footballer in his heyday.

“My second full-back I’m going to go for is Gary Neville. He’s got endless Premier Leagues, won a lot of trophies with Man United. He seemed like a leader on the pitch and a leader off the pitch and just seemed a great professional so that’s the reason for him being my number two.”

Chilwell paid homage to the Englishman’s leadership qualities and attributed his position of his list for his undying professionalism both on and off the field. The pundit’s trophy cabinet at home must be absolutely stacked seeing as he won a plethora of honours during his player career – most notably his eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Having hung up his boots in 2011, he will always be remembered as one of England’s most decorated players and to have cemented a spot in one of football’s greatest ever teams. Kudos to you, Gary.

Gary Neville's Manchester United statistics by competition Competition Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 398 5 35 53 2 Champions League 110 2 7 9 0 FA Cup 48 0 3 5 1 EFL Cup 25 0 3 1 1 Champions League qualifications 6 0 1 1 0 Community Shield 6 0 0 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 Patrice Evra

Next up, Chilwell named Neville’s long-term teammate Evra as another one of his inspirations, highlighting the Frenchman’s ability to dominate the left flank as one of his best attributes. Having played on Chilwell’s side, too, the Chelsea star suggested that he watched the former Manchester United man closely when he was younger.

“My number three for full backs in the Premier League is going to be Patrice Evra. Because I used to like watching United games growing and as a full-back, a left-back in particular, I used to watch his game pretty closely. Same thing, I like the way that he played. He was very up and down, adventurous and seemed like a natural winner.”

Evra also picked up 81 appearances for the France senior side and will go down as one of his nation’s greatest ever defenders. For Manchester United, that notion is the same given he played 379 games across his eight-year stint at Old Trafford.

4 Andy Robertson

Robertson was imperative to Jurgen Klopp previous success in both the Premier League and the Champions League as he became his side’s left-hand side marauder, while remaining defensively astute.

“There are a lot of good ones playing at the moment to be fair,” Chilwell stated as he moved onto players currently earning their corn in the English top tier. "My fourth full back I’m going to go for in the Premier League is Andy Robertson. Because over the last few years, as a left-back, he’s someone that I’ve respected. I’ve seen what he’s done at Liverpool, and he’s won a lot of silverware there so he’s going to be my fourth choice.”

The 62-cap Scotland international has become an Anfield mainstay and has been hailed for the passion and determination he shows every time he puts on Liverpool threads. And he, alongside his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, have forged one of the most dangerous duos the Premier League have ever seen, which leads us very poetically onto the next section.

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

To round off his picks, Chilwell opted for Robertson’s teammate Alexander-Arnold as the last full-back to receive heaps of praise. The assist machine has been a vital cog of Klopp’s well-oiled machine and has been given the inverted full-back role to experiment in recent times.

“My fifth choice, I’m going to go for Alexander-Arnold. I think his right foot, his crossing ability, his range of passing, free-kicks, set-pieces. Technically, one of the best full backs I’ve seen so that’s going to be my reason for number five.”

Time after time, fans have been mesmerised with Alexander-Arnold’s ability to look like a cross-field switch is going out of passion as it has become second nature to the Englishman. Chilwell is lucky enough to light up the pitch with him at international level and will know better than most of what the Liverpool ace is capable of.

Having become Liverpool’s vice-captain over the summer period, there’s little doubt that his game will be taken up a notch this term. Assists galore, the Anfield faithful will certainly be hoping.

Andy Robertson vs Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League statistics compared Andy Robertson Trent Alexander-Arnold Season Games Goals Assists Games Goals Assists 23/24 4 0 0 4 0 1 22/23 34 0 8 37 2 9 21/22 29 3 10 32 2 12 20/21 38 1 7 36 2 7 19/20 36 2 12 38 4 13 18/19 36 0 11 29 1 12 17/18 22 1 5 19 1 1 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt - AR / TAA

