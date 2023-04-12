Ben Chilwell received a straight red card in Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid after a foolish challenge on Rodrygo.

With the Blues trailing 1-0 after 51 minutes, Rodrygo attempted to latch onto a ball over the top by Madrid star Federico Valverde.

The Brazilian got to the ball first and was in on goal, before Chilwell deliberately pulled back the winger to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

It was a cynical challenge and one that deservedly resulted in the Englishman being sent packing by the referee.

The full-back barely protested the decision and quickly exited the field – leaving Chelsea to navigate the rest of the match at the Bernabeu with 10 men.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Ben Chilwell's red card vs Real Madrid

Alan Shearer reacts to Chilwell's red card

A number of people have reacted to Chilwell's dismissal and stressed that the left-back was foolish to make such a challenge.

Indeed, with Chelsea only trailing by one goal, there was little need to do something so reckless.

"Why pull him down like that and get a red when still so much to do?," tweeted former Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer.

And Chilwell was left ruing his mistake as Madrid scored a second through Marco Asensio just 15 minutes after he was sent off.

The Spaniard's low shot went through a string of bodies and found the bottom corner.

VIDEO: Asensio's goal vs Chelsea

In the end, Madrid eased to a 2-0 victory and will now take a commanding lead to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will have to pull off a performance for the ages if they are to progress to the semi-finals and they'll have to do so without Chilwell.