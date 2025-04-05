The transfer windows work in mysterious ways, don’t they? Managers – from all corners of England’s football pyramid – use the trading period to meticulously assemble their squad ahead of the start of the campaign or for the second half of said season.

Especially in the Premier League, when millions and millions of pounds are spent by each club, it’s an opportunity for all 20 clubs to bolster their squad - whether that’s to plug an injury-inspired gap or strengthen a position in dire need.

So, all that said, remember Liverpool’s acquisition of the central defender, Ben Davies, in the summer of 2022? Well, you’d be completely forgiven for allowing it to escape your memory given that he never played a single game for the Reds.

But what’s the Barrow-in-Furness-born ace up to nowadays? He was once desperately wanted by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but, in truth, he struggled to pull up trees at Anfield before departing Merseyside a mere year-and-a-half later.

Liverpool’s Odd Davies Acquisition

The Englishman’s services cost the Reds £500,000

It was a remarkable day in Liverpool folklore. Davies, who emerged impressively through the ranks at Preston North End, became a regular in senior proceedings at the Deepdale Stadium – but when Liverpool were in a time of need, he was their choice.

Klopp – who is one of the highest-paid managers in Premier League history – was dumbfounded by the number of injuries and turned to Davies as the most obvious panic buy. He brought the defender to Liverpool for a fee of £500,000.

Finding a picture of him in any sort of club merchandise, other than when he officially put pen to paper, is like finding a needle in a haystack. That’s because he, despite costing the club half a £1m, never stepped foot on the pitch in a fabled Liverpool shirt.

As mentioned, his signature was ensnared because of long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – but, incredibly, in something of a real kick in the teeth to Klopp and his entourage, he too suffered issues with injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Davies' 368-game senior club career, Davies has received zero red cards.

Two months into Davies’ Liverpool fairy tale, Klopp was quizzed over his lack of game time. Citing the length of Andy Robertson’s bedding-in period following his arrival from Hull City in the summer of 2017, the former Reds tactician said, per The Mirror:

“It was always clear when a lot of players came here to Liverpool, and the most famous story is Andy Robertson took a year and a half in a normal season where pretty much everything was kind of settled to settle in.

“Ben is a really good player, but he has to get used to all this stuff here as well, that’s how it is. We still have options and hopefully it will stay like this. I don’t make these kinds of judgements. I don’t tell Ben we have just to train until mid-May and then we see further, no. It will take as long as it takes.”

Davies’ Post-Anfield Career: Rangers and Birmingham City

Current speculation over whether he'll make his Birmingham spell permanent