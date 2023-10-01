Highlights Developing young stars is a valuable way for football clubs like Liverpool to ensure sustainability and financial success. Examples include Sterling and Elliot.

Liverpool's recent youth acquisition, Ben Doak, has been compared to Michael Owen for his exciting playing style, although he lacks Owen's goal threat at the moment.

Despite being just 17 years old, Doak has shown promise and has been trusted by Jurgen Klopp to play in the Premier League and Europe, indicating a bright future if he can stay injury-free.

Liverpool have had plenty of talented stars over the years, and Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has made a comparison to Michael Owen with one of the club's young talents, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Developing young stars is an incredibly valuable way of making a football club sustainable.

Over the years, we've seen many stars emerge from the Liverpool academy and develop with the senior squad. Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamie Carragher, and Robbie Fowler, just to name a few. The Reds often like to raid other academies for their talents, developing them with their youth setups before bringing them into first-team proceedings - Harvey Elliot, Raheem Sterling, and Kaide Gordon, are some examples.

It can be a smart way for clubs to make vast sums of money. For example, Liverpool signed Sterling for an initial fee of £500k when he was just 15 years old. A few years later, the Merseyside club sold him for £49m to Manchester City. Similarly, with Elliot, Liverpool picked him up for just £4m as a compensation fee to Fulham - as per Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old is now worth around £30m.

Jurgen Klopp's side certainly haven't been afraid of splashing the cash on top players, but the smart bit of business with young talents gives them a little more wiggle room in the transfer market.

He's got shades of Michael Owen at Liverpool

A more recent example of Liverpool's youth recruitment is former Celtic forward Ben Doak. The now-17-year-old moved to Anfield in 2022, with Liverpool paying around £600k in compensation, as per The Athletic. Despite being at the club for just over a year, the Reds recently announced that Doak had signed a long-term extension. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Doak wouldn't have signed a new contract unless Liverpool reiterated their desire to continue to give him first-team football.

Redmen TV's Machin has suggested that Doak has shades of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, without the goal threat, for now. The presenter adds that the Scottish youngster is a mix of Owen and Craig Bellamy, and he's a player that gets you on the edge of your seat. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Machin said...

"Yeah, I mean, Doak has got the world at his feet. What a talented young player he is, you know, he's pacey, he's bullish. He reminds me of a sort of, he's got shades of Michael Owen, maybe not quite the the goal threat just yet. But in terms of that box office edge of your seat, every time he gets the ball, you think he can make something happen. He feels like a little bit of a cross between Michael Owen and Craig Bellamy in that regard. He's so much more aggressive and and he's stocky as well. So yeah, definitely has shades of both of those players."

It's certainly early days for Doak, but the fact that Klopp has trusted him in the Premier League and in Europe at times this season speaks volumes.

Can Doak achieve more than Owen at Liverpool?

Owen was one of the most exciting young talents in world football when he burst onto the scene at Anfield. Although Doak hasn't quite made that impact so far when it comes to senior level, but the performances he's produced for the youth sides have been excellent.

Ben Doak 22/23 Stats Premier League 2 UEFA Youth League U18 Premier League Appearances 13 8 5 Goals 4 4 2 Assists 2 4 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Of course, it's a completely different ball game being able to step up to the Premier League and produce consistently, but the former Celtic man is still only 17 years old. If Mohamed Salah wasn't with the Reds, then Doak might have been given more of a chance at Anfield, but he's unfortunate that one of the best right-sided attackers on the planet plays ahead of him.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig spoke to GIVEMESPORT about Doak after watching him play regularly in the UEFA Youth League, giving him a glowing reference...

"First of all, I love Ben Doak, because of his two-footedness. I can't truly say if he's right-footed or left-footed, which I really love. He's naturally two-footed. He's really fast, really brave in duels. He's extremely vertical. Last season, he had the most progressive runs in the UEFA Youth League at some point. He was really destroying this level. You could see in the youth league that he was one level above all the other players, all the Liverpool players. He's a great dribbler and can play on both flanks. He's really fast, agile, and as I said, he's one of the players that dares to do things, which I really love. I'm from Poland, and in Poland, we have this problem that we don't really produce any wingers because we limit players. Don't dribble, just pass. I think Ben Doak can become a pure difference maker. A guy that if your team is not going very well, then you have Ben Doak who decides to make a solo dribbling run and he just changes the game. So, I'm excited about Ben Doak."

If Doak can stay injury-free, then the sky is the limit for the young winger.

